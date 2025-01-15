WWE News Roundup: 2 superstars reveal they are dating; former champion unhappy; Dominik Mysterio receives message about Liv Morgan

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, in which we bring you the biggest stories of the day from the world of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Today, we have an assortment of potential returns and real-life issues.

A prominent name is unhappy with his position in the company. Meanwhile, we have a big update on Charlotte Flair. Also, WWE's official Instagram handle has sent a message to Dominik Mysterio regarding his dynamic with Liv Morgan.

So, without further ado, let's get into today's stories.

#4. WWE NXT Results from last night

Trending

This week's episode of NXT featured some interesting developments. Here is a rundown of what happened:

Oba Femi kicked off the show to celebrate his NXT Title win. He was congratulated by Tony D'Angelo, who was interrupted by Ridge Holland. Eddy Thorpe attacked Oba to stand tall.

Shotzi defeated Stephanie Vaquer after a distraction from Fatal Influence to become the number one contender for the Women's North American Title.

Ethan Page defeated Dante Chen. Je'Von Evans made his return after the match.

Ashante Adonis handed Karmen Petrovic a rose. They shared a kiss and made their relationship official.

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Unholy Union in a number one contender's match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Cora Jade defeated Kelani Jordan.

Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Roxanne Perez cut a promo to address fans after losing the NXT Women's Championship. Bayley interrupted her, and the two got into a brawl.

#3. Charlotte Flair was backstage at WWE NXT

Speaking of NXT, Charlotte Flair attended the show last night. The Queen has not appeared on WWE television since December 2023, when she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Asuka.

Flair's return seems imminent. The star decided to make a pit stop at NXT last night. The 14-time World Champion shared a backstage picture she took with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on X (FKA Twitter), along with an interesting message.

"Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang," Flair wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when and where Charlotte Flair will make her return to WWE.

#2. WWE sends Dominik Mysterio a message

Dominik Mysterio tried to make up for his actions last week by giving Liv Morgan a bouquet of roses during RAW this Monday. However, it backfired on him. The former Women's World Champion claimed she's not mad at Dirty Dom. However, her tone confirms that she is.

The former NXT North American Champion took Morgan's word for it and seemed relieved, only for Finn Balor to tell him he's got a lot to learn. WWE's official Instagram handle posted a reel of the entire interaction and sent Mysterio the same message:

"@dominik_35, you've got a lot to learn," the post read.

Only one question remains. Will Dominik get out of the doghouse?

#1. Latest on the Corey Graves situation

Following his removal from RAW and SmackDown, Corey Graves is now part of the NXT commentary team. However, following his rant on social media, he was taken off last night's show. Graves seems to be legitimately frustrated with his position in the company, as confirmed by WrestleVotes on the latest Live Q&A on Backstage Pass:

"Everything I've been told is that it's legit, and it just seems to be frustration based on Graves' part. WWE is aware of what he brings to the table. I don't think they're looking to get rid of him. I don't think they're looking to insult him in any way. It just is that this is what happens when you shuffle up things."

Corey Graves has a lot of things on his mind, but it isn't known when or how the former NXT Tag Team Champion will spill everything.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback