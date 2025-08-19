WWE News Roundup - 37-year-old wrestler officially confirms in-ring retirement, Triple H takes title off RAW star, New Judgment Day leader confirmed?

We are back with another stacked edition of the WWE News Roundup. A 37-year-old wrestler has confirmed their in-ring retirement on social media.Meanwhile, Triple H has taken a title off a major RAW Superstar. Did WWE seemingly spoil a new Judgment Day leader? We have a lot to explore, so let's dive into the top stories of the day.#3. Former WWE star confirms his retirementSami Callihan called it quits on his 20-year wrestling career at TNA Emergence this past weekend.The Callihan Death Machine lost to Mike Santana in a Baltimore Street Fight, a stipulation he made right before the match. Additionally, he put his career on the line.He stayed true to his word after coming up short, as he put his boots in the center of the ring and walked away for good.After the show, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to make his retirement official with the following message:&quot;Everything good in my life is because of wrestling. It’s [sic] was a pleasure. On to the next chapter,&quot; Callihan wrote on X. You can check out his tweet below:Sami Callihan is one of the few wrestlers to have found tremendous success outside of WWE. Although he had a brief stint in NXT, the erstwhile Solomon Crowe couldn't reach his full potential due to a lack of creative direction.His exit turned out to be a blessing in disguise for his career, as he finally hit his stride on the independent circuit and IMPACT Wrestling. Despite retiring at 37, he is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him the best in his future.#2. WWE CCO Triple H takes the title off RAW SuperstarDuring the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Naomi confirmed the ongoing rumors of her being pregnant.As every female superstar would have done in her place, she relinquished the Women's World Championship and announced that she was stepping away from WWE for a while to start a family with Jimmy Uso.Triple H, the head of creative, admitted on social media that some things in life matter more than championships, suggesting that he didn't mind taking the belt off The Glow.&quot;Couldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu &amp; Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships. #WWERaw,&quot; Triple H wrote on X.Her impending match with Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris is now off the table, and it will be interesting to see how the company will crown a brand-new champion.#1. Has Michael Cole confirmed the new Judgment Day leader?The Judgment Day has continued to evolve since its formation, but hasn't had a proper leader since its founder, Edge, was kicked out of the group.Although Finn Balor has been calling the shots in Liv Morgan's injury absence, he hasn't officially taken over the group.Interestingly, last night on RAW, Michael Cole mentioned that Raquel Rodriguez had assumed a leadership role in Liv Morgan's absence.&quot;She's sort of taken on a leadership role in The Judgment Day too, in the absence of Liv Morgan, who's out with a shoulder injury,&quot; Cole said. The Judgment Day seems to be falling apart, with Dominik Mysterio attempting to ally with El Grande Americano (aka Ludwig Kaiser). Finn Balor didn't seem too pleased with Dom making big moves behind his back.Will this lead to another Judgment Day betrayal? Only time will tell.