WWE News Roundup: 40-year-old star to officially leave the company after recent loss? Jacob Fatu breaks character, Randy Orton on new show

Welcome to the August 6, 2025, edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will look at stories about Jacob Fatu and Randy Orton, among others.

Also, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes that a 40-year-old RAW Superstar is on his way out of the company after his recent loss. Let's check it out along with other major developments in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#4. WWE changes the name of a major title

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena at SummerSlam to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. The title has undergone a name change following The American Nightmare's victory, as the word "Undisputed" has been dropped from its name on the company's official website.

Cody Rhodes faced The Cenation Leader in a Street Fight at The Biggest Party of The Summer. He managed to come out on top after a grueling bout against the 17-time World Champion.

#3. Jacob Fatu breaks character to praise current rival

Jacob Fatu has been involved in a feud with Solo Sikoa and the MFT over the last few months. While the two sides are at each other's throats in front of the screen, The Samoan Werewolf recently broke character to praise Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa for helping him with promos.

In a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Fatu said:

"Then, they started letting me speak. I remember Tama [Tonga] telling me, ‘Just talk like yourself. Be yourself. Some of the stuff you’re saying, ain’t nobody saying your slang.’ Shout-out to Triple H. It started off small with a couple of lines here. Solo [Sikoa] has actually been a big help on my promos. Everything you see me and Solo doing, he’s been more than helpful." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa faced off in a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam, where the latter managed to retain the United States Championship. However, the feud between the two looks far from over.

#2. Stevie Richards believes Karrion Kross is on his way out of WWE

Karrion Kross has been the talk of the town in the pro wrestling fraternity over the last few weeks. The Herald of Doomsday's current contract with WWE is set to expire this week, and, as per reports, he has yet to be offered a new deal.

The 40-year-old was in action at SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn. Many, including wrestling veteran Stevie Richards, believe that the match was Kross' swan song, and he is on his way out of the company.

On the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, he said:

"What I saw was just kind of finishing him off before not re-signing him or not getting him re-signed. I don't know. This was very anticlimactic."

Karrion Kross returned to WWE for a second stint in 2022. However, he has not been involved in many notable feuds in the last three years.

#1. Randy Orton is not a fan of WWE: Unreal

The Stamford-based company recently launched a new show on Netflix, called WWE: Unreal, which shows behind-the-scenes footage of the creative process in the promotion. While the series has garnered significant interest from the audience, Randy Orton is not a fan of the concept.

The Legend Killer stated the following on The Maggie and Perloff Show:

"The old school in me doesn’t love it. But I've learned over the last few years, especially, you gotta change with the times. I think there’s a large amount of fans out there that are very curious, and they want to know behind the scenes how we do what we do and make it look so effortless two, three, or four nights a week."

Orton is one of the biggest names on the WWE roster. He has been a part of the company for over two decades.

