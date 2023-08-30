WWE News Roundup: 41-year-old star retires, New details on Bray Wyatt's death, Legend on Roman Reigns going off-script, Trish Stratus on current feud

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you some of the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and many more.

The wrestling world has been mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt over the last few days. The Eater of Worlds was out of action for a long time due to undisclosed health issues and tragically passed away last week. New details have emerged detailing what took place before his death. So, without further ado, let's dive in.

#4. Details on Bray Wyatt's tragic passing

It has been previously revealed that Bray Wyatt had been dealing with a series of heart complications in the months leading up to his death.

According to law enforcement records obtained by TMZ, Bray Wyatt was not wearing a Doctor-recommended heart defibrillator when his body was discovered. The report added that the late star was found in his bed, not breathing, and was turning blue. While his girlfriend Jojo called 911, and attempts at CPR were made, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Love and tribute have been flowing in for the late star ever since the tragic news came to light. Last night on RAW, Seth Rollins was seen wearing a custom World Heavyweight Championship with The Fiend side plate. Becky Lynch also shared a heartwarming story about Bray Wyatt after her match.

#3. Konnan talked about Roman Reigns going off-script on SmackDown

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star in the pro wrestling world today. The Tribal Chief is naturally given special treatment compared to others, and the same was on display a few weeks back on SmackDown when The Bloodline segment lasted 20 minutes longer than expected. This lead to other parts of the show getting cut short.

Sheamus recently expressed his frustration with the same. Wrestling legend Konnan also weighed in on the situation, noting that the talent had every right to be annoyed:

"I'm thinking the boys are backstage, and they're looking, and they're like, '30-minute segment? 20-minute segment? And we only got a five-minute match?' We'd be doing probably the same thing, and we've been in those shoes before, so it's a fascinating look because he's talking for the dressing room. He's not talking just for him, so he does have some valid points."

#2. Former WWE star announces retirement

Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker officially announced his retirement following a match last weekend. The 41-year-old competed in a match at AML Wrestling, after which he left his boots in the ring, marking the end of his in-ring career.

Jaxson was a part of WWE for nearly four years, with his most notable run coming on NXT. He had announced back in May that he would be hanging up his boots in the coming time.

#1. Trish Stratus talked about her feud with Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus has been embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch for a long time. While a rivalry between the two was highly anticipated, it has not been quite a hit among fans. The WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that she's ready to move on from the saga.

The duo will be facing off at WWE Payback in a Steel Cage match, which is likely to be the culmination point of this long feud.

