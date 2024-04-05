WWE News Roundup: 46-year-old former champion confirms upcoming retirement; Seth Rollins says he’s injured; Legend sends a message

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup, as the company is now days away from WrestleMania.

With Seth Rollins confirming he’s carrying an injury heading into WrestleMania, a star now getting ready to retire, and a legend sending a message, there’s a lot going on in the wrestling world.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at some of the biggest news ahead of WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman sent a message ahead of WrestleMania

Paul Heyman had something to say ahead of WrestleMania as well. With the hype for the show quite high, the legendary WWE manager spoke about how hyped Jimmy Fallon and others had been, preparing fans for the coming show.

"Take a deep breath everybody… #WrestleMania weekend is upon us… Are you as hyped as Jimmy Fallon and Stephen A. Smith are for the #PaulofFame? In the meantime, check out the sunrise over the east side of Manhattan with a view from Billionaire’s Row NYC,” Heyman wrote.

Expand Tweet

The manager will be at ringside when The Rock and Roman Reigns battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has several injuries he’s carrying

Heading into WrestleMania, Seth Rollins has two matches he must compete in. On the first night, he’s in a tag team match with Cody Rhodes, facing Roman Reigns and The Rock. However, no matter the outcome or how hurt he is after that match, he’ll still need to defend his World Heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre the next day.

On top of that, he’s confirmed that he’s carrying injuries already going into the show.

"You can see it on my face. I got kicked right in the mouth, right in the cheek by Jimmy Uso. I got welts all over my body underneath this vest here, I've got it all." (5:10 - 5:19)

AJ Styles is retiring from WWE soon

A former WWE Champion has shared that they will be retiring soon and are done wrestling. AJ Styles shared that while he still wanted to keep wrestling, his body was making it difficult for him to continue.

"I'm done. I'm going to retire. I'm getting to that point where I am worried about embarrassing myself. My brain says, 'We can do this.' My body is like, 'You're stupid. We cannot do this. We're hurting every day when we roll out of bed. At some point, this has to come to an end.'”

The 46-year-old said he would be retiring soon and added that he was waiting for the right story to finally end his career in the company.

"I'm anxious to see what story comes next. I'm getting close. I'm getting close to the end. I want to have that story and match to go with it before I leave the WWE. That's what I'm looking forward to the most," said Styles.

Whether that means he’ll be retiring immediately or not remains to be seen, but the coming days should reveal more about his plans to end his wrestling career.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE