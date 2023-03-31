WWE News Roundup - 6-time champion has spoken to The Undertaker about ending retirement, Two top stars have real backstage heat, Roman Reigns tipped to lose at WrestleMania

Welcome to another stacked edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the top stories doing the rounds in the world of professional wrestling.

WWE's WrestleMania 39 is almost here, and the predictions for the event are coming in thick and fast, with one veteran superstar recently backing Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker also features in today's roundup as a former world champion confirmed that he requested The Deadman to reconsider his retirement on multiple occasions. We end the news lineup with a top superstar revealing that he legitimately does not like a fellow co-worker.

#1. Drew McIntyre is still pushing for a match against The Undertaker

The Phenom has stayed true to his word and has not returned to the ring following his highly-publicized retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. The Undertaker's last match was the memorable cinematic showdown against AJ Styles, labeled as the Boneyard match, and in hindsight, many felt it was a unique yet perfect end to a storied career.

The 58-year-old legend, however, is still someone almost every superstar would wish to wrestle, and Drew McIntyre is just one of them. The Scottish Warrior recently revealed that he regularly tries to coax The Undertaker into potentially entering the ring again.

McIntyre would have no problems even if it were a cinematic match, as he just wanted to share the squared circle with one of the greatest superstars of all time. Here's what the 6-time champion recalled about his conversations with The Undertaker during an interview with the Daily Mail:

"If I get the opportunity, whenever I can find it, I badger him and go, "How's that body feeling? Come on mate, you can do it; we'll do one of those mental cinematic matches if you want". But I know he could do it if he wanted to."

It should be noted that McIntyre and The Undertaker have wrestled a few matches together - most notably a tag team clash back at Extreme Rules 2019 - where Drew teamed up with Shane McMahon while 'Taker had Roman Reigns in his corner.

However, a high-profile singles contest at a major PLE against the WWE Hall of Famer is certainly on Drew McIntyre's bucket list.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins apparently "can't stand each other" backstage in WWE

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was arguably amongst the best WWE had to offer in 2022. The visionary proved to be the ideal opponent for the former AEW star upon his return to the company, but it seems like beyond the kayfabe storyline, the two men legitimately dislike each other.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show, the American Nightmare opened up about the apparent real-life heat with Rollins and revealed that he almost had an actual backstage fight with the former WWE champion.

Cody stated that he and Seth were close to coming to blows in front of the talent and management behind the scenes and claimed the situation could still get volatile if they bumped into each other off-camera.

"Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage, turning into a fistfight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen. Him and I absolutely can't stand one another; I'd probably try and rip his eyes out." (H/T Fightful)

Sometimes in pro wrestling, the fine line between kayfabe and reality can quickly vanish, and it's understandable, given the competitiveness in the business. However, is Cody Rhodes being serious about his seemingly heated relationship with Seth Rollins, or is he just working the WWE fanbase? We might have to wait for more details as they emerge!

#3. Matt Hardy tips Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

The WrestleMania 39 card might have some heavy hitters, but Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' title clash is undoubtedly the biggest match with the highest stakes.

It's been a while since a superstar has emerged who has looked capable enough to defeat The Tribal Chief, but Cody Rhodes might indeed be the chosen one. Matt Hardy also believes the same and feels that this year's WWE WrestleMania will have several babyfaces getting wins over the heels.

Hardy loved Cody's series of matches with Rollins and believed his former AEW colleague was ready to win the biggest prize in wrestling and end Roman Reigns' dominance.

"We're going to get the babyfaces finally getting the proper blowoff and finally obtaining those victories they've been looking for. I think we have Cody coming back after his magnificent series with Seth Rollins and being out with an injury. I think Cody is the guy that dethrones Roman Reigns," declared Hardy.

