WWE News Roundup - 6-time world champion's bad backstage reputation, details of Stephanie McMahon allegedly receiving serious threats, former Universal Champion was upset over big botch

Welcome back to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the top stories that are doing the rounds in the pro wrestling world.

We kicked off this week's proceedings with 'Road Dogg' Brian James admitting that a former WWE Champion is not a nice person in real life. Elsewhere, a WWE Hall of Famer also confirmed that Stephanie McMahon was once on the receiving end of serious death threats from an iconic talent.

The latest news roundup concludes with an exclusive story regarding a former Universal Champion's ill-fated match and the aftermath.

#1. Road Dogg shares honest opinions about CM Punk

During this week's episode of his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer bluntly claimed that CM Punk was not a good person outside the wrestling ring.

The six-time WWE World Champion has been at the center of AEW's biggest controversy as reports suggest he might not return to the Tony Khan-led company.

Amidst the uncertainty over his wrestling future, Road Dogg recalled working with Punk in WWE in 2014 and said he didn't have good memories of the time.

He even briefly mentioned Punk's bitter relationship with Colt Cabana while criticizing the former WWE Champion:

"He's not a nice person; he's not a good [person], I don't know. If you've been friends with somebody for so long and all of a sudden you are in a lawsuit over stuff, and you can't just talk to them, I don't understand it. But that's not the straw that broke the camel's back; for me, it was when we actually had to work with him in our 2014 run and seeing the attitude that he had towards me and Billy [Gunn]," Road Dogg said.

Road Dogg felt CM Punk did not give him and Billy Gunn the respect they deserved during their final in-ring run for WWE. He stated that he would have engaged in a real fight with Punk had he not worried about keeping hold of his WWE job several years ago.

"Granted, we were not Hall of Famers at the time, but we were on our way to be for sure," Road Dogg added: "If I hadn't of had a job there, like if I wouldn't have been newly hired, I would of probably have fought him and I feel relatively confident that I would have come out on top," added Road Dogg.

#2. Chyna threatened to kill Stephanie McMahon in WWE

Kevin Nash revealed on his Kliq This podcast that Chyna wasn't happy after initially being informed about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's relationship.

"The Ninth Wonder of the World" dated Triple H for a few years during the Attitude Era when they rose through the ranks as part of D-Generation X. The Game, however, eventually broke up with Chyna and started a relationship with Vince McMahon's daughter.

There have been speculations that Triple H was still with Chyna when he began going out with Stephanie McMahon. As you may imagine, Joan Laurer was least happy as she allegedly wanted to end Stephanie McMahon's life.

Here's what Kevin Nash revealed about the problems between Stephanie McMahon and Chyna:

"There was some tension, I think. Joanie [Laurer] said she was going to end Stephanie's life. It was fu**ed up."

After ignoring Chyna for years, the promotion finally acknowledged her contributions to the business and posthumously inducted her into the Hall of Fame along with other DX members in 2019.

As for Stephanie, she has been one of the busiest executives in WWE ever since she was appointed the co-CEO and Chairwoman of the promotion following Vince McMahon's retirement.

#3. EC3 reveals Goldberg was upset after his match against The Undertaker

Goldberg and The Undertaker's match at Super ShowDown in 2019 is unfortunately considered one of the worst bouts of the modern era.

Nothing went according to plan during the dream match, as Goldberg suffered a concussion early on, negatively affecting almost every spot during the nine-minute contest. EC3 was part of the roster that traveled to Saudi Arabia for the event, and he recalled Goldberg's post-match reaction.

According to the former WWE star on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Goldberg was allegedly annoyed with himself for the unimpressive outing with The Deadman. Here's what EC3 disclosed about the infamous match:

"I remember just seeing Goldberg's face. Just so mad at himself. I know he took a lot of things personally, especially when it came to being in the ring. But, dude, you made it so many times already; you're such a success. No one's gonna remember the mess-ups. Be happy with who you are, be happy with your career. But I remember just him being really upset." [2:41-3:08]

