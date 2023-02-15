WWE News Roundup: AEW Superstar to make a major return? Kevin Owens' heartwarming gesture for top tag team that got released

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup. We aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's news revolves around top names like Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, and Otis.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting news stories, including Otis' response to a major offer he has received. Apart from that, we will also take a look at how Kevin Owens helped two superstars after they got released from WWE. So without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out some top news stories:

#3. Kevin Owens' request to Chris Jericho after WWE released top tag team

Current AEW Superstars Matt Menard and Angelo Parker were released by WWE in June 2021. The two men are now part of Chris Jericho's stable in AEW. However, it was Kevin Owens who put both of them in touch with Chris Jericho. Owens had requested that Jericho interview them on his podcast after they were released.

''But, after we got released from WWE, Kevin Owens reached out to him and just said, 'Hey, can you have my buddies on the podcast. They're good dudes, they just need something," said Parker on the Swerve City Podcast

The two men were considered one of the best tag teams in NXT but were let go. They have established themselves as elite members of the Jericho Appreciation Society in AEW, along with Jake Hager, Sami Guevera, and Daniel Garcia.

#2. Dax Harwood hints at returning to WWE

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently uploaded a photo on Instagram showing a paper with the WWE logo on it seemingly looking like a contract. He, along with partner Cash Wheeler, is currently a part of AEW but has not been seen on television for a long time. The team known as FTR had a great deal of success in 2022, winning major tag team titles across the globe.

However, fans have felt that their run in AEW has been underwhelming, and the two have not been focused much in the tag team division. FTR fka The Revival was one of the most popular teams under Triple H in NXT, so it is understandable that they would want to return to WWE with Triple H now in charge of creative.

#1. Otis responds to the offer he got on RAW

This week on RAW, Maxxine Dupri offered Otis the chance to join the Maximum Male Models. She gave him her card and has been eying the former tag team champion for a long time. The Number One Guy has finally responded to the offer. Otis is currently part of The Alpha Academy along with Chad Gable. The two men are former RAW Tag Team Champions.

It is clear that Dupri sees something in Otis that others might not. Current members of MMM include Mansoor and Mace, who have chiseled physiques and good looks. While Otis doesn't fit the mold of a conventional model, it will be interesting to see if he leaves his long-time partner Chad Gable for this new opportunity.

