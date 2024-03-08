WWE News Roundup: Another ex-star wanted for murder; Dominik Mysterio married; Gunther should lose title to second-generation star, says veteran

Dominik Mysterio has finally tied the knot, another ex-WWE star has been arrested for murder, and a veteran thinks that Gunther's title reign should be ended at the hands of a second-generation star.

With all of this, there's a lot to talk about in today's WWE News Roundup, which talks about the most exciting stories from the company.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#1. Dominik Mysterio just got married to his childhood sweetheart

In a celebration of their 13-year relationship, Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette got married today in front of their family and friends. Damian Priest served as one of the groomsmen at the wedding.

Expand Tweet

After reports emerged about Dominik's wedding being imminent, videos finally surfaced online from their cousin Evelyn, who showcased different parts of the wedding.

In a hilarious moment, Dominik got booed at his own wedding by his family and friends when he tried to speak, in a moment referencing his usual treatment at the hands of the WWE Universe.

Expand Tweet

#2. Another ex-WWE star wanted for murder; turns himself in to be arrested

After Billy Jack Haynes was in the news last week, another ex-WWE star was brought up for being wanted for murder.

Daniel Rodimer, aka Dan Rodman, was involved in an alleged fight with Christopher Tapp on October 29, 2023. Tapp fell and hit his head, dying as a result of his wounds. Although initially ruled as an accident, there turned out to be more to the story, with multiple witness statements claiming that he had threatened to kill Tapp during the confrontation.

Expand Tweet

There are conflicting accounts of the confrontation, and while the situation is unclear, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Daniel Rodimer has now turned himself in to the police.

#3. Veteran thinks Gunther should lose to Bron Breakker

There are several stars who are in contention for the Intercontinental Championship at the moment. While his indomitable nature has made it impossible for anyone to stand up to him, according to wrestling veteran Tom Prichard, there's only one obvious choice for who can defeat Gunther - Bron Breakker.

"I don't know if Sami Zayn is gonna beat Gunther but whoever it is, it needs to be somebody who needs the rub. I don't think it's Sami Zayn. I don't think it's Kevin Owens who needs it. [I feel like Bron Breakker could use it.] There you go. There's a guy who, man, I think they put the backpack on his back and they're about to send him to the moon," he said. [38:16 - 38:48]

The star has proven to be unstoppable since the jump to the main roster, and the domination is expected to continue.

It remains to be seen if that ends up happening.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE