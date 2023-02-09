WWE News Roundup - Another legendary star's son to join The Bloodline? Former champion has retired and will never wrestle again after Royal Rumble, and more

Welcome back to Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, and it's been another highly eventful day in the world of sports entertainment.

With Bloodline seemingly losing two members recently, a Samoan veteran admitted he'd like his son to join Roman Reigns' faction sooner rather than later.

Former world champion Booker T also confirmed his retirement from wrestling following his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. He wouldn't be the only legend who has no plans of wrestling again, as one of his rivals apparently also has similar intentions.

We ended the latest news roundup with an important update on Jerry Lawler's health.

#1. Samu would love to see his son join The Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline has become so prominent in wrestling that almost every talent would love to be a part of the Roman Reigns-led faction. During a recent appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Samu opened up about his desire to see Lance Anoa'i in The Bloodline.

For those who aren't aware, Lance Anoa'i has appeared on WWE TV as an extra on a few occasions in the past. Lance presently competes in Major League Wrestling and has earned many plaudits for his work.

Samu also spoke about his son's recent development and felt Lance Anoa'i deserved the chance to showcase his potential as a Bloodline member.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion was proud to see his family members dominate the wrestling business. However, he was also eager to see Lance get involved in the high-profile WWE angle.

Here's what the veteran pitched about Bloodline possibly getting a new member:

"I'm just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing. I'm hoping one day they'll smarten up and put my on in there too, Lance. He's been busting his as*s, he's been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone's got their turn. He's still in the shadows, waiting for his turn."

The Bloodline has been the biggest act in wrestling for a while, and that hasn't changed as we approach another WrestleMania.

#2. Booker T is done wrestling following WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The recently-concluded PLE might have had a few surprise returns, but it still ended up being a very newsworthy show. Booker T made his in-ring return for the WWE as he entered the Rumble at #21 and got in a few of his signature moves before getting eliminated by Gunther.

Booker T also executed a Spin-a-Roonie before he exited the match, as fans loved seeing the Hall of Famer wrestle on the big stage again. The NXT commentator, however, has no plans of lacing up his wrestling boots again as he seems to have learnt something about his body at Royal Rumble.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T confirmed that he was now retired for good and didn't foresee himself ever coming back for another in-ring assignment.

Here's the 57-year-old legend confirming his retirement during a recent edition of his YouTube show:

"It's kind of sad too. I'm kind of choked up about it a little bit. It was a great exit for me. I don't think it could have been better than that, but putting the old boots up, it's kind of hard. I think that was the last time putting on the boots and getting back in the ring at that level. I think that's the last time I really want to do it at that level. I don't think it can get better than that, seriously. I want to thank all the fans for that moment."

Booker T might be done with wrestling, but fans can still catch him at his entertainment best on NXT TV, where he has been a part of the announcing team since October 2022.

#3. Batista does not want to tarnish his wrestling retirement

Batista's impressive track record in Hollywood makes him one of the most successful wrestlers to have transitioned to acting.

The Animal has not competed since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, and he intends on keeping it that way, as he revealed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Falon.

Returning to the squared circle has been a trend for retired veterans, but Dave Batista seems satisfied with the final chapter of his career. As confirmed recently, Batista will also no longer portray the popular "Drax The Destroyer" character following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the MCU.

Batista explained that, just like his wrestling career, he was happy with Drax's storyline arc and didn't wish to destroy it by reprising the role in the future.

The former WWE Champion has a similar approach towards pro wrestling as he believes he wrapped up his career in the best way possible by losing to his long-time rival and partner, Triple H.

"It's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending. I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this."

Are you happy or sad about Batista's latest statement about his wrestling career? Sound off in the comments section below.

#4. Health update on WWE legend Jerry Lawler

We just couldn't end the roundup without the latest information regarding Jerry Lawler's condition.

The King's recent hospitalization shocked the wrestling world as reports suggested that Lawler had suffered a massive stroke on Monday in his home in Florida. It was noted that the WWE Hall of Famer was recovering following surgery, and we've now received a much-needed update on his health.

Jerry Lawler's official Twitter handle released a few graphic photos of the veteran and also confirmed that while his "speech is limited," the King of Memphis was responding positively to the recovery.

"Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future," Jerry Lawler's Twitter account said.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. https://t.co/2Ge4XuKVr4

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Jerry Lawler and prays for his swift recovery.

