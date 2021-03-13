WWE News Roundup: Backstage reason why Brock Lesnar felt ‘screwed’, Roman Reigns’ banned attire, and more (March 13th, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup in which we will discuss the top stories that ruled the headlines this week. Between Brock Lesnar’s frustration with WWE and a surprising ban of Roman Reigns’ attire, a lot of backstage stories have come to light in the last few days. A few Superstars managed to keep the internet buzzing with their social media posts.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the exciting stories that dominated WWE headlines this week.

#1 Why Brock Lesnar suspected that WWE was 'screwing' him

Brock Lesnar had his concerns back in the day

Brock Lesnar faced Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 20, and it was a forgettable affair. It appears that there was also a lot of tension surrounding the backstage area as Lesnar felt that he was being ‘screwed’ by the company. Jim Ross recently revealed that both Lesnar and Goldberg received $250,000 for the match. However, The Beast Incarnate was adamant about clearing a few things up with the higher-ups in WWE. Ross said:

"I remember sitting in my office in Stamford, and Vince's assistant said, 'Brock Lesnar is on the line; he wanted to talk to Vince, and Vince wants him to talk to you.'"I said, 'What are you basing this on? Did you do a forensic study on the finances of this event, or did one of your buddies tell you that you got screwed on your payoff?”

“What are you basing this on? You've got to give me something here.' You didn't like it? And he said, 'I just think you guys screwed me. I said, 'well, we didn't screw you, and I'm sorry you feel that way.' And he hung up on me."

Soon after this incident, Lesnar left WWE to look for new challenges in life. He returned to the company in 2012 and, he had experience in MMA fighting under his belt.

#2 Roman Reigns’ banned TV attire in WWE

Roman Reigns couldn't wear those shoes again

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns wore six-inch Nike SFB Canvas shoes with white soles when he faced Braun Strowman at Fastlane 2017. He recently revealed how he enjoys competing in those shoes. The Tribal Chief then said that he wanted the soles to match the white strips on his vest. At the time, Reigns mostly used to dress in all black. Here’s what Reigns had to say:

“I pretty much matched up to my soles because I’ll wear different colors with the black. I had white on the vest and gloves and stuff, and they had a white trim on it. I matched it up [with white soles], and I thought it looked sweet! One person didn’t, and he’s a very important person, so…”

Came a long way from ordering clown shoes from the EastBay catalogue. Finally went @complex sneaker shopping with @JLaPuma at @solefly... picked some stuff for the fam and some stuff I’m sure you’ll see on #Smackdown. #SneakerheadOfTheTable https://t.co/Rmsny8SBMZ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 8, 2021

Reigns revealed that someone important in WWE was not a big fan of this look. He did not like Reigns’ idea to match the soles and the vest. Roman Reigns never competed in those shoes again, but he was happy that the sneakerheads noticed his shoes.

