WWE News Roundup: World champion calls out Brock Lesnar, real reason behind heated backstage confrontation involving Triple H, top Superstar overcomes serious injury and more (Mar 8th, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. Between the unseen challenges, shocking comments, and real-life backstage fights, several WWE stories have been circling the media. We also came across updates on a long-standing beef as well as much-anticipated storylines that have kept the fans buzzing.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#10 WWE Champion Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley is not holding back after his title win

Bobby Lashley recently called out former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and claimed that ‘The Beast’ is hiding. In a recent conversation with Ryan Satin, Lashley asked if Lesnar is getting ready for his big return. He also stated that if and when that happens, he will be ready for the challenge:

"The Beast. Where is he? He trapped in the woods somewhere? Is he hiding? Is he getting ready for this big return, like where you at, bro? Like everybody knows you know I know, Drew [McIntyre] knows everybody knows that when Brock [Lesnar] comes back, there's going to be a lot to answer to, and I welcome it."

Lashley defeated Miz to become the WWE Champion earlier this month. He is looking forward to defending his championship against the top names in WWE.

#9 Reason why Daniel Bryan confronted Triple H in WWE

These two Superstars share a long history

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently spoke with Wrestlezone and revealed the details of a heated confrontation between Daniel Bryan and Triple H. Bryan was squaring up against Randy Orton when his match was canceled midway, as everyone suspected that Bryan had sustained an injury:

"The confrontation I remember, he got in with Triple H at the Gorilla position. Daniel Bryan got hurt, and they made me call the match. I kept asking Daniel; I said, ‘Daniel, you okay, brother? You okay?’ ‘I’m good, Chioda. I can finish, I can finish.’ I said, ‘You sure?’ I say, ‘He’s alright,’ but they canceled the match when it came from up in Gorilla, and I remembered he stormed out so hot.”

Chioda revealed that the former WWE Champion was adamant about finishing the match. When that didn’t happen, he confronted Triple H for stopping the match midway.

