We begin the roundup with Bobby Lashley opening up about his in-ring future and retirement plans. Elsewhere, a veteran urged WWE to remove a popular former world champion from the Hall of Fame.

Roman Reigns also features as part of today's lineup as Ronda Rousey wants a big star to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

#1. Bobby Lashley on when he plans to retire

The All Mighty has witnessed a remarkable run since returning to WWE in 2018, and he continues to show no signs of slowing down. However, the 46-year-old doesn't wish to overstay his welcome and intends on hanging up his boots once he visibly starts slowing down in the ring.

Lashley recently spoke to Sam Roberts and said he wants people close to him to be honest about his performances. He will walk away from the squared circle when the time is right.

"My biggest thing was people that are around me, people that I feel that are a little closer to me," said Lashley. "I want them to be honest with me and be real with me. You know, how you see fighters that are like, they do that one last fight that they shouldn't have done."

The WWE star has been competing since 2004 and understands that his body might soon start showing some wear and tear, which is when he will decide to announce his retirement.

He added:

"So I want to stay in the business as long as I can for that reason. But if there ever comes a time where I am running a little bit slower, I am moving a little slower, I take a bump, and it's like, 'Oh no, this hurts coming back up.' You're gonna get that anyway. But if it ever gets to that point where I feel like I'm slowing down, then let's stop." [H/t SEScoops]

Lashley is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. In case you missed it, the former US Champion recently sent a massive statement ahead of their rematch.

#2. Bret Hart wants Goldberg out of the Hall of Fame

Bret Hart's real-life issues with Goldberg seem to have no end! During a recent virtual signing session, The Hitman revealed that WWE should take Goldberg out of the Hall of Fame and instead give his spot to Barry Horowitz.

Bret Hart has not had a cordial relationship with Goldberg since the Canadian legend suffered a concussion during their match in WCW. Bret Hart was never the same after the injury, as he was forced into early retirement in 2000.

Hart rarely misses an opportunity to take a shot at Goldberg and feels that the former Universal Champion should be taken out of the WWE Hall of Fame. He also said his former rival had hurt almost everyone he'd wrestled.

Bret called for Barry Horowitz to get Hall of Fame status as he believed the former WWE star could actually wrestle, unlike Goldberg.

Hart added:

"I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame, then Horowitz should've gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with." [0:17-0:33]

During his most recent interview, Bret Hart also disclosed whether he would consider returning for another match. You can read more on that here.

#3. Ronda Rousey wants Logan Paul to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

The Rowdy One is slowly getting into the habit of making comments that might not go down well with the WWE Universe.

During her latest YouTube stream, Ronda Rousey explained why WWE should book Logan Paul to beat Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will defend the undisputed title against the social media star at Crown Jewel, and is undoubtedly the odds-on favorite heading into it.

However, Rousey felt that WWE needed to legitimize Logan Paul, and a win over Reigns would get the job done hugely. The SmackDown Women's Champion also noted that having a shocking title change will "elevate" Reigns and give him a long-term program against Logan Paul.

Here's what she said:

"If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he's one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Roman Reigns doesn't have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate Roman Reigns to be in a back-and-forth with Logan." (H/T Fightful)

