WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart addresses coming out of retirement for one last match

WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart recently addressed the possibility of stepping out of retirement to have one more match.

After a legendary wrestling career, Bret Hart retired from in-ring competition in October 2000 due to injury. However, The Hitman competed in a few matches in 2010 and 2011 after returning to WWE in 2009. In his last bout, the 65-year-old teamed up with John Cena to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. Over the past few years, however, Hart has had several health issues.

During a K&S WrestleFest signing, the Hall of Famer answered a question about the possibility of seeing him come out of retirement to have one last match.

"If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff. If I never had a stroke, maybe. Let's just say I was healthy, at my age, I'd go back. I would have taken it pretty seriously. I would have wrestled a lot more over the last ten years if I hadn't been hurt. All of the dream matches that everyone talks about, I would have loved to done all of them. Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton," he said. (H/T Fightful)

Bret Hart claims WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg cost him $16 million

In December 1999, Bret Hart squared off against Goldberg in a No Disqualification WCW World Heavyweight Championship match at Starrcade. During the bout, The Hitman suffered a career-ending concussion after receiving a devastating kick to the head.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, The Hitman claimed that Goldberg cost him $16 million and ended his career.

"I don't know that he [Goldberg] even (...) cares that he cost me, honestly, cost me $16 million in like two seconds and ended my career. And when I hear about Bill Goldberg going to Saudi Arabia, making $3 million for a 10-minute match in Saudi Arabia, I go, you think he would have called me up and said, 'here, I'm going to send you something for it. You know, he's never thought of me once since I got hurt. And it bothers me a little bit to see all these guys go down, go there, and make enrmous sums of money for a couple minutes work," Hart said. [8:15 - 8:57]

