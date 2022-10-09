WWE News Roundup - Bray Wyatt involved in major botch at Extreme Rules, 8-time champion sends him a message and teases reunion, Real possible reason why Liv Morgan lost

Today's edition of the WWE News Roundup unsurprisingly revolves around Extreme Rules 2022, where Bray Wyatt made his return to the company.

Fans were amazed by Triple H's execution of Wyatt's comeback as WWE pulled out all the stops in the production department and memorably ended Extreme Rules. However, the former Universal Champion was also involved in a hilarious botch during the show-closing angle, which we've covered in a special installment of the news roundup.

A top WWE star also sent a message to Wyatt and hinted at possibly reuniting with the returning star.

The Extreme Rules event also featured some other significant moments, as one of the most popular stars on the roster could be in line for a gimmick change following their recent loss.

#1. Bray Wyatt's WWE return segment had an alleged production botch

As great as it was from a visual standpoint, Bray Wyatt's return wasn't a flawless operation, as WWE apparently encountered an untimely production botch.

Before Bray Wyatt unmasked himself to a massive pop, the company added several layers to the story and had the characters from the Firefly Funhouse appear in the crowd to increase the anticipation.

Wyatt eventually came out holding a lantern as the entire arena erupted in unison, and everything seemed to have gone according to plan until the very last moment. However, the light in Wyatt's lantern hilariously went off seconds before he blew it out, and many fans quickly highlighted the noticeable botch.

The incident thankfully did not dampen the impact of Bray Wyatt's return, as he is the top trend in professional wrestling, with almost every fan appreciating how he was brought back in the aftermath of Extreme Rules.

The former world champion, however, might have more surprises up his sleeve...

#2. Alexa Bliss and Matt Hardy react to Bray Wyatt showing up at Extreme Rules

WWE's efforts in building up the White Rabbit narrative have paid off, as the reactions on wrestling Twitter have been unanimously positive following the big reveal at Extreme Rules. In addition to the countless responses from fans, prominent wrestling personalities also took to social media to share their thoughts on Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss sent a three-word message to Wyatt and was glad to see her "old friend" back in the promotion. The former women's champion worked with Bray before he was released in 2021, and she seemingly teased a reunion, as you can view below:

Wyatt's former teammate Matt Hardy also tuned into Extreme Rules and had the following to say while sharing a throwback photo:

That's not all, as many current and former stars have opened up after seeing Wyatt again in WWE, and we've compiled the best reactions right here.

#3. Did WWE book Liv Morgan to lose due to an impending character change?

Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win back the SmackDown Women's title at Extreme Rules, much to the displeasure of a majority of fans.

Rousey choked out her opponent to regain the championship, but Morgan grabbed all the headlines after she bizarrely laughed while trapped in the match-ending submission move. The former champion wasn't her usual self even after the defeat, as the commentators noted the apparent change in demeanor.

However, Morgan's backstage interview after the match might be the biggest teaser regarding her adopting a darker character.

As you can see in the video below, a dejected Morgan did not answer any questions about her loss and showcased a few unfamiliar traits during the interview segment.

Liv Morgan's feud with Rousey was meant to make her a credible superstar, but the Extreme Rules defeat could lead to her transition to a more sinister gimmick. Her social media activity after Extreme Rules hints at something massive being in the works, and there is also speculation about Bray Wyatt's involvement.

Are you all in to witness a different side of Liv Morgan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

