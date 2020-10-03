It's time to look at the latest news from the WWE Universe once again. It's been a big week and we have news on Brock Lesnar's future as well as a former WWE Superstar revealing his story of a backstage altercation with John Cena.

We also have WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who spoke about the new direction for his persona this week. The Rock is also sending a video for former WWE IC Champion Ken Shamrock's induction into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. We also have a possible time frame for Edge's return to the ring . To top things off, we found out this week that WWE are taking over Superstars' Twitch and Cameo accounts.

#7 Roman Reigns breaks character to open up about his new edgier persona in WWE

Roman Reigns

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on the Load Management podcast. Reigns, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam, opened up about his edgier new persona:

I think, how do we deliver it in a different way as opposed to just, oh he’s a bad guy. He’s this nasty human being now. I wanted to be able to do it in layers. That way the character is not just defined as being a bad guy. He’s the guy who’s faced with these decisions. In my mind and in the character’s mind, he’s justified in what he’s doing so he’s technically not wrong, but maybe rubbing people the wrong way or is using a different route than what most people were used to seeing the old character take. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Roman Reigns is currently aligned with Paul Heyman on SmackDown and he reiterated during the same interview that he was not a Paul Heyman guy, and that it was actually the other way around.