WWE News Roundup - Call for a female star to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, 58-year-old legend wants a big match against Brock Lesnar, Reason why Michael Cole was fined

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2022. While there are rumors of his return, a legendary star recently expressed a desire to wrestle The Beast Incarnate. Mick Foley also petitioned for a former women's champion's Hall of Fame induction as he felt she richly deserved the accolade.

We end the latest news roundup with details of Michael Cole getting fined for using a three-letter word.

#1. Mick Foley feels Sable should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Sable was one of WWE's most popular female stars during her heyday, and while she wasn't mainly known for her in-ring work, the 54-year-old star inspired many women to get into the wrestling business.

While speaking on his podcast this week, Mick Foley revealed that Sable should receive a spot in the Hall of Fame as she was one of her era's "most over" performers.

It has become a tradition for WWE to induct a well-known female star every year, and Foley believes Sable will also receive the honor sooner rather than later.

"Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think it's just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation," Mick Foley said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Sable has mostly stayed away from professional wrestling since leaving WWE in 2004. However, the former women's champion's name continues to crop up online as she often gets spotted alongside her husband, Brock Lesnar.

#2. Legendary star wants a Fight Pit match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in wrestling, and it's not shocking that so many current and former talents wish to share the ring with him.

Ken Shamrock was recently asked about the opponents he'd like to face in a Fight Pit match. He didn't hesitate to mention Brock Lesnar from the group of currently active talent. Regarding retired legends, Shamrock named Kurt Angle as the ideal competitor in an MMA-inspired Fight Pit setting.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are scheduled to enter the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules, and Shamrock even dropped a teaser regarding being the special guest referee for the contest.

However, the UFC Hall of Famer still wrestles sporadically and wouldn't mind returning for a first-time-ever clash against Brock Lesnar.

Shamrock might not be as dangerous as he once was in his prime, but he is still one of the badest men around. Hence, a dream match with Lesnar will surely be fascinating to watch.

#3. Why did Vince McMahon repeatedly fine Michael Cole?

Michael Cole is a very respected name within the company as he is presently the Vice President of Announcing and has been with WWE since 1997.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed in his book that Michael Cole developed a habit of saying 'now' a lot during commentary a few years back. Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of the apparent verbal tic and fined Cole every time he uttered the word on live TV.

McMahon's ruthless approach eventually paid off as Michael Cole stopped saying the three-letter word due to fear of getting reprimanded. Here's what Gewirtz shared about the incident in his book, There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE."

"We all have our personal verbal tics," Gewirtz wrote. "Announcer Michael Cole used to say 'now' at the end of every sentence. 'Jeff Hardy, into the ropes now...' Vince took it upon himself to fine Cole every time he ended a sentence with the word 'now,' and sure enough, Cole stopped doing it."

