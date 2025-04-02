We are back with another enthralling edition of WWE News Roundup. Today, we will look at topics involving Roman Reigns and Tiffany Stratton, besides checking out other exciting stories of the last 24 hours.

In one of the top news stories of the day, a current champion has relinquished her title. Also, a legendary star has revealed that he has been hospitalized following a car accident. Let's check it out without any further ado.

#1 Legend praises Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His work in the last five years has played a major role in taking the company to new heights. The OTC also recently received praise from Bret Hitman, who said while other wrestlers were more about promos and characters, Reigns tried hard to earn the respect of his generation.

"When I watch some of that old ’90s wrestling, it was really good stuff. I find that today’s wrestling is a little bit more about promos and your character on TV and not so much your work rate. I like guys that throwback a little bit more to the work rate. Roman Reigns is a guy that tries really hard to earn the respect of my generation and be more realistic and more credible and believable, not so much an actor.”

Roman Reigns will headline his 10th WrestleMania this year. He will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match in less than three weeks.

#2 Current WWE champion relinquishes title

Stephanie Vaquer recently made history as she became the first woman to hold the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship at the same time. However, she relinquished the NXT North American Title on last night's show to ensure fairness.

A new Women's North American Champion will be determined through a Ladder match. Meanwhile, Vaquer has the privilege of choosing her next opponent for the NXT Women's Title.

#3 Prayers up for WWE legend Mick Foley

Legendary WWE Superstar Mick Foley was recently involved in a car accident. The former champion broke the news on his Facebook profile, noting that he suffered some injuries, including a minor concussion.

"TOUGH DAY FOR MICK! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion," Foley wrote.

The Hardcore Legend put his body on the line uncountable times to entertain pro wrestling fans. Everyone is praying for Foley's recovery.

#4 Charlotte Flair comments on 'burying' Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were involved in a split-screen interview segment a few weeks ago on SmackDown, where The Queen left the WWE Women's Champion flustered. Many alleged that Flair buried the rising star as she did not let her speak.

The 14-time Women's Champion recently addressed the segment, noting that it was all about telling who she was.

"It's great that you said teach her [Tiffany Stratton] a lesson—I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol," Flair said in an interview with Daily Mail.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41, where they will square off for the WWE Women's Championship.

