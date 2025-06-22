Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for June 22, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about world champions John Cena and Gunther.

Plus, two other superstars were involved in a recent public confrontation, and more. Let's get started:

#4. CM Punk and Seth Rollins have a physical altercation after WWE SmackDown

The Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk feud is far from over. Following the latest episode of SmackDown, Punk and Rollins crossed paths in a heated moment during Fanatics Fest.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

They had to be separated by security. As you can see in the video below, it all started with Punk interrupting Rollins' entrance:

Trending

Expand Tweet

With the looming threat of Seth Rollins possibly cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, CM Punk will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena on June 28 at Night of Champions.

#3. Conspiracy theory about John Cena goes viral

John Cena's "pipebomb" from the latest episode of SmackDown has got the world talking, and some fans couldn't help but make an interesting connection. Cena namedropped former WWE Superstars Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), and Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) during the promo.

A theory online suggests that Nemeth and Cardona's first names were a coded reference to AEW EVPs Nick and Matt Jackson. Additionally, Colt Cabana was subtly mentioned with the Castagnoli (CC) namedrop. Cena's promo was targeted at Punk, who has had real-life issues with Cabana and The Young Bucks.

While this may seem like a crazy conspiracy theory, it gained significant traction on X. Whether it's true or not remains to be seen. What we do know for certain is that John Cena effectively blurred the lines between fiction and reality during SmackDown.

#2. WWE champion will be officially replaced

Some injury news surfaced recently, with NXT General Manager Ava making a somber announcement. She noted that NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar is injured and will be stripped of his title as a result.

Dar was supposed to defend his gold against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. However, Stacks will now compete against someone else (yet to be named) for the vacant title on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT:

Expand Tweet

The exact nature of Noam Dar's injury was not revealed. We wish him a healthy recovery.

#1. Jey Uso chooses his winner - Gunther or Goldberg?

On July 12, Bill Goldberg will challenge Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Jey Uso, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago, is surprisingly backing The Ring General to win. On the 2025 SummerSlam Kickoff show, Uso explained:

"I gotta go with Gunther because right now, Gunther's the better man, right? We go back and forth. I got respect for Gunther. I have never stepped in the ring with Goldberg before. My hat's off to Gunther. I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night's Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down to get to my next level."

Jey Uso is already on his road back to Gunther, having made it to the semifinals of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. He has to get through Cody Rhodes and then Randy Orton to earn a world title shot at SummerSlam.

Should Goldberg dethrone Gunther? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Arry Kartik Arry is an avid professional wrestling fan who started writing for Sportskeeda in 2018.



In January 2021, Arry also became an editor for the website. He then went on to earn an Assistant Content Manager position for Sportskeeda's WWE section in December 2021.



Arry loves the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, and in his pastime, he enjoys watching movies and television shows.



E-Mail: [email protected] Know More