WWE News Roundup: CM Punk sends a message, Female star "has to go" after embarrassing performance, as per veteran; Liv Morgan breaks record, 

CM Punk came up short in his first televised WWE match in a decade as he failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Voice of the Voiceless was the last person to be eliminated, with Cody Rhodes winning back-to-back marquee battle royals. Punk sent a message after the heartbreaking loss, which we will cover in the News Roundup. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. CM Punk sends a message to Bayley

While CM Punk may have failed to live up to his words at Royal Rumble, one of his closest friends, Bayley, achieved her dream. The Second City Saint sent a message to the Role Model after the win, sharing a heartfelt sticker addressed to the Damage CTRL member.

CM Punk also reportedly suffered an injury during his match and could be sidelined for four to six months.

#2. Matt Morgan was not impressed with Maxxine Dupri's Royal Rumble performance

Maxxine Dupri made her Royal Rumble debut on Saturday. However, the Alpha Academy member did not have the night she would have hoped for and was involved in a few sloppy moments.

After the show, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan shared his thoughts on the young star's performance, stating that she looked out of place compared to her colleagues.

"[Maxxine Dupri?] She's gotta go, no offense. [She's got charisma but she needs to spend some time in NXT.] What! They tried her freaking... Poor Bayley. Bayley tried her stupid Kelly Kelly spinning around round round round flying Headscissors that just was not going. She tried twice. Tried twice!" Morgan said.

He added:

"Bayley is such a pro, she put like four different things in between to come back to it again, which is a pros pro that does that instead of going right back to the move you just botched, and that's how good Bayley is, and she did it again. I feel bad for her. She's got a great look and she could do a worm kind of sort backwards very slow. [She can use some time in NXT.] Compared to all of those women, she's out of her league with respect. The rest of those women are going 95 miles an hour."

#3. Liv Morgan breaks 31 years old WWE record

Liv Morgan returned to action at WWE's recently concluded premium live event. She was the entrant #30 in the women's battle royal and was the last person to be eliminated from the match.

The 2024 Royal Rumble marked the seventh consecutive Rumble match for Liv Morgan as well as Natalya who entered at #1. According to WWEStats on X, The duo made history as they broke Tito Santana/El Matador's record of participating in the first six Royal Rumble matches.

