WWE News Roundup: Details on botched ending of Roman Reigns’ match, former champion lashes out at fan, Lars Sullivan breaks silence (Feb 10th, 2021)

Welcome to our weekly edition of WWE News Roundup. There’s a lot that happened in and around the promotion since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Between releases and returns, we came across a lot of interesting developments that could prove to be impactful in the future. Other than that, a few events transpired in the time frame and started conversations across all forums.

In this article, we will take a look at the news stories that ruled the WWE headlines over the last few days.

#10 Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman struggled with handcuffs at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns faced Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

At the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. While their battle was brutal, its ending was prolonged because Reigns and Paul Heyman struggled to unlock the handcuffs. Towards the end of the match, Reigns was handcuffed to a backstage steel structure.

The referee started to count but was pulled by the Champion right before he could finish doing the same. He then hit Owens with a low blow and a second referee came out. This time the WWE match official started counting again, but he had to stop awkwardly because Reigns and Heyman couldn’t get their way around the handcuffs.

Reigns was immediately prompted to get into a squatting position so that the referee’s actions don’t seem awkward. The WWE commentators then started talking about how this was the reason why the count had to start again and shifted the attention towards Owens while Heyman worked frantically to help Roman Reigns get back on his feet.

Advertisement

#9 Peyton Royce calls out WWE fan for stepping over the line

Peyton Royce sends a stern message to fans

In one of her recent social media posts, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce sent a firm reminder to the fans to refrain from sending mails to her personal address. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion recently received a package at her home and was not happy about the incident.

PSA 🗣



It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address. This includes friends of the recipient.

This is stalking & I will report you to authorities.

If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC. — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 3, 2021

She said that digging out personal details of WWE Superstars is comparable to stalking and urged her fans to use the WWE Performance Center’s address for sending mails.

Recently, Sonya Deville was subjected to an uncomfortable and threatening situation when a stalker entered her house. The Superstars can’t be blamed for being careful about the same and Peyton Royce had to remind her followers to refrain from stepping over the line.