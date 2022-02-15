WWE News Roundup: Details on big backstage fight, Vince McMahon threatened superstar with a fine for flirting with female fans, Top name declined to face with Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and updates from the world of Wrestling. In today's jam-packed edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics involving names like Stone Cold, The Rock and Brock Lesnar among others.

We'll take a look at why a top name refused to face Brock Lesnar, a former WWE champion teasing a major comeback for a match against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and much more. We will also take a look at what former World champion Sycho Sid had to say about his infamous backstage fight with Brian Pillman.

With the Elimination Chamber set to happen this week, the company is en route to put on a solid show in Saudi Arabia. Let's talk about some big new stories related to the upcoming show and other topics:

#5 Details on former WWE champion Sycho Sid's backstage fight with Brian Pillman in WCW

Former WCW superstar Shane Douglas spoke to WSI about Sycho Sid's bar fight with Brian Pillman. He said that the two men never got along and were always itching to fight.

Once in Atlanta, Georgia, the two men got into a fight at a bar. Sid went back to his car and brought a window squeegee to be used as a weapon. Shane Douglas said the fight was likely instigated by Sid, who made a comment on Pillman:

“Pillman had some kind of issue with Sid and they had to keep breaking them up and pulling them apart. They never really got into it, but Sid left and went out to his car and he came back in with a window squeegee. We’re all looking, we all start laughing, like, ‘Is this for real? Fighting with a window squeegee?'' said Douglas.

The ECW legend also said that Brian Pillman was one of those superstars who would be ready to throw down at any second if someone was annoying him.

