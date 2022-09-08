WWE News Roundup: Details on Triple H's backstage bad blood with former WWE Champion, Major name set to go on an indefinite sabbatical, Legendary star teases a match with Gunther

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring the latest news and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories related to big names like Triple H, AJ Styles, and Pat McAfee.

There has been a lot of buzz in the wrestling world since CM Punk's controversial statement during the post-All Out media scrum. There have been reports of Punk having heat backstage in AEW and his real fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after Sunday's show.

This isn't the first time Punk has had heat with his peers. He has also had real-life animosity with Triple H in the past:

3) Ric Flair comments on Triple H's alleged bad blood with CM Punk in WWE

The Nature Boy Ric Flair has confirmed that there was bad blood between CM Punk and Triple H in WWE.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Flair revealed that he always sided with Triple H because he did not know Punk very well. The Hall of Famer highlighted that he only had brief interactions with the former WWE Champion during their tenure with the company.

''No, he [CM Punk] only just barely got to say hi. That funny? I never understood it, I was long gone when all the bad blood seemed to appear between him and Hunter after that and the lawsuit with the doctor and all that,'' said Flair.

The Nature Boy also compared Punk's outspoken attitude to the legendary Harley Race. While the legend admitted that he doesn't know if Punk is as tough as Race, he still finds his antics entertaining and thinks he generates excitement among fans.

2) AJ Styles wants to face Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has not been seen on TV lately. He wasn't booked to be a part of the Clash at the Castle event in the UK either. However, he has teased a match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Speaking on The Bump, The Phenomenal One said that his match with The Ring General is bound to happen at some point.

"Sure, it's gonna happen, down the line, it definitely will happen. I think one of the things I'm gonna stay away from is, if I can, is that massive chop coming across my chest. It's happened a lot, it's part of wrestling. But, man, that can't feel good," said Styles.

Gunther's latest title defense came against another former WWE Champion, Sheamus, at Clash at the Castle. The match received rave reviews from fans and critics for being one of the best Intercontinental Championship matches in recent memory.

1) Pat McAfee set to take a hiatus from SmackDown

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is set to take a break from his commentary role on the blue brand as he has signed a full-time deal with ESPN.

Following McAfee's announcement, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed that the 35-year-old would be away from the company's programming for the foreseeable future.

@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN."

McAfee not only worked as a commentator but has also competed in numerous matches during his time with WWE. His first match on the main roster came against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated the former United States Champion. Fans will have to wait and see when the NFL veteran will make his much-awaited return to the promotion.

