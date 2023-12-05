WWE News Roundup: Female star announces retirement due to injury, Rhea Ripley reacts to male star's achievement, Liv Morgan on recent appearance

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover topics about Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, among other names.

Dominik Mysterio has hit his stride ever since he turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. Dirty Dom's on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley has also elevated him to another level. Mami recently reacted to the NXT North American Championship's astonishing achievement.

In other news, a female wrestler has announced her retirement from professional wrestling, while another revealed that she's unlikely to return at Royal Rumble. Let's find it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. Rhea Ripley reacted to Dominik Mysterio's huge milestone

Dominik Mysterio has come into his own in the last year and a half. The 26-year-old has actively featured on all three brands during this time and is the current NXT North American Champion.

Dirty Dom has also been quite active inside the squared circle in 2023, and it recently came to light that he has wrestled 100 matches (including live events) this year. Rhea Ripley did not take long to react to Dom's achievement as she sent a message on social media.

Dominik Mysterio was also in action on last night's RAW, where he and JD McDonagh faced defeat in a tag team match against the Creed Brothers.

#2. Carmella denies rumors of return at WWE Royal Rumble

Carmella has been on the sidelines for nearly a year. While her initial absence was due to an injury, the Princess of Staten Island later revealed that she was pregnant. She recently gave birth to her first baby with husband Corey Graves.

While many have been expecting to see her back soon, the former SmackDown Women's Champion made it clear that she wouldn't be returning at Royal Rumble next year and can't even walk properly yet.

Carmella looked set to be a part of the women's tag team division before her hiatus. She was paired with Chelsea Green.

#3. Female star announces retirement due to injury

Wrestling star Valentina Loca recently took to Instagram to reveal that she'll be hanging up her wrestling boots. The female star noted that she has been advised by her doctor to stay away from action to lead a normal, injury-free life in the coming years as she has issues with her neck.

Loca's wrestling career lasted for nearly six years, during which she worked for promotions like Glory Pro, RISE, and SHIMMER.

#4. Liv Morgan breaks silence after WWE appearance

Liv Morgan has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent female stars on the WWE roster. However, she is currently on the shelf due to an injury.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has made appearances for WWE in a non-wrestling capacity during her hiatus. She recently visited Lambeau Field and surprised Aaron Jones with a Packers WWE Legacy Title Belt. Liv also sent a message after the appearance.

Liv Morgan is expected to make a return to the WWE ring soon. She is likely to go after Rhea Ripley as it was Mami who put her on the shelf.

