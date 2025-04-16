WWE News Roundup: Female star's real-life husband dragged into feud; John Cena's final show revealed? Shield reunion planned

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we have some interesting exclusive stories to bring to you.
The potential name of John Cena's final show has been revealed. Meanwhile, there are plans for a shocking Shield reunion soon. Liv Morgan has made an interesting revelation, and a current WrestleMania 41 feud has gotten even more personal.
So, let's get right into today's roundup.
#4. Liv Morgan claims multiple celebrities have slid into her DMs
Liv Morgan has recently shared that a few high-profile names have slid into her DMs. The Judgment Day member did so during an episode of Hot Ones Versus after being asked about it. Morgan decided she'd rather take a bite of a hot wing than reveal who the celebrities were.
She then confirmed that the only DM she's concerned with is Dominik Mysterio's, who appeared on the show with her.
"Yeah, there was a couple. But you have nothing to worry about, my love," Liv Morgan said.
#3. WWE's plans for a mini-Shield reunion at WrestleMania 41
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are all set to main-event Night One of WrestleMania 41 alongside CM Punk. The three WWE legends will engage in a Triple Threat Match on Saturday, which could feature some "Shield flashbacks," according to WrestleVotes.
Speaking during a Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider said that Rollins and Reigns may work together a little bit. This means a mini-Shield reunion is in store for WrestleMania 41, even though they hate each other now:
"I think they work together a little bit, too. I don't think it's for the whole match, but I do think you'll see some Shield flashbacks for a portion of the contest."
#2. Jade Cargill involves Jimmy Uso in her feud with Naomi
The feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi has been pretty heated so far. Both stars have taken personal shots at each other, having gone from being friends to enemies. The Storm has even brought up her rival's husband, Jimmy Uso, now. As if he hasn't been through enough recently!
Cargill posted a meme of Uso on her Instagram story with a message likely directed at Naomi herself.
"IMAGINE HATING ME AND I'M JUST AT HOME WATCHING WRESTLING," the post read.
Big Jim is currently off WWE television after being written off a few weeks ago, when Gunther beat him up in front of a helpless Jey Uso.
#1. John Cena's final WWE show might be called...
Ruthless Aggression.
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed the company may hold a premium live event with that name in December, with John Cena's final match headlining the show. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, the Olympic gold medalist discussed his former rival's heel turn on Cody Rhodes.
"I think [WWE] did an incredible job. John Cena, he's gonna be immortalized when he retires. I mean, his last match, whether it be at WrestleMania or whether it be at a pay-per-view in December, which I heard some rumors that they might call the pay-per-view Ruthless Aggression," Angle said.
It will be interesting to see if Ruthless Aggression is indeed Cena's final show as a WWE Superstar.