WWE News Roundup: Female superstar comments on getting released two months before her wedding, Sheamus in a backstage physical fight with former champion

3) Heath Slater gives details on Sheamus' backstage fight

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara, aka Hunico, was a handful backstage as per multiple reports. Not only did he have backstage fights with Chris Jericho and Simon Gotch, but he even got into the bad books of the Celtic Warrior Sheamus. Hunico had to be sent to anger management by WWE following his continuous backstage scuffles. Here's what Heath Slater told WSI:

"Man, I saw him get in a fight with Sheamus once in the trainer's room. We're just like, 'What the f**k?!' And Hunico, man, he's strong as s**t. He's tough as nails, too, like when you know you have to legit get in a fight with him, you know you're about to get in a fight too.''

Despite initially getting a big push, Sin Cara lost steam during his career and was eventually let go by the company. Sheamus, on the other hand, has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion and is seen as a man the locker room looks up to.

2) Mia Yim comments on being released by WWE

Former TNA Knockout Champion Mia Yim spoke about being released by WWE in 2021. Yim was released along with her husband Keith Lee and multiple other superstars as part of budget cuts by the company. She returned to the company last year after having a stint at Impact Wrestling. Here's what Yim told Ryan Satin about her unexpected release from WWE:

''When we got released, we had about two months until our wedding,” Yim said. “We got married, we bought a house, we moved from Florida to Texas… I’m kind of happy the release happened when it did because then I get to fully focus on that because Keith immediately went to AEW.''

Yim returned to WWE and joined The O.C along with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. "Michin" Mia Yim has become a staple of the women's division on the red brand, while her husband works for AEW where he is a former tag team champion.

1) Liv Morgan on being an ordained minister

Liv Morgan is not only a successful superstar and former Women's Champion, but is also an ordained minister. This means that Morgan can officiate weddings. Speaking on the Party on Fifth Ave Podcast, Liv revealed that she got ordained because she wanted to have more skills under her belt if her wrestling career did not take off:

''I think I was having like a quarter life crisis and like I feel like I was like all I know is wrestling like I need more skills. And so, like I bought a piano, and I taught myself how to play piano and I became ordained. I became like CPR certified.''

The former SmackDown Women's Champion said that she likes to do such 'weird things' to feel better about herself. Morgan had a great showing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month. However, she doesn't have a scheduled match for WrestleMania 39 at this writing.

