WWE News Roundup: Female superstar confirms she is leaving the company, Veteran on ongoing Becky Lynch storyline, Liv Morgan suffers injury

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we recap all the major stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut in the last 24 hours. In today's article, we will look at topics around Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, among others.

Also, in one of the biggest stories of the day, a female superstar has revealed that she's set to leave the global juggernaut after the expiry of her contract. This comes after R-Truth and Carlito's revelation that they will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion. So, without further delay, let's check it out along with RAW's results.

#1. WWE RAW results

The Money in the Bank go-home edition of Monday Night RAW was filled with enthralling matches and segments as Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria continued their feud, and Seth Rollins' faction continued to trouble CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

The show also featured the RAW debut of Stephanie Vaquer, who cemented her place in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On the other hand, tension between Finn Balor and Liv Morgan continued to rise with the recent inclusion of Roxxane Perez.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Stephanie Vaquer def. Ivy Nile & Liv Morgan

Judgment Day def. The War Raiders

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed via DQ

Kairi Sane def. Raquel Rodriguez

El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles & CM Punk

#2. Liv Morgan shows off injury after WWE RAW

Liv Morgan did not have the Monday night she had hoped for as she came up short in her Money in the Bank qualifying match. The former Women's World Champion suffered an injury later in the show, which she showed off on Instagram after the show.

Morgan tried to interfere in Raquel Rodriguez's match against Kairi Sane, but Iyo Sky came out to even the odds and helped her friend pick up the victory over the Judgment Day member. During the brawl, Liv Morgan sustained a cut on her forehead after Sky bounced her head off the apron.

#3. WWE veteran criticizes the ongoing Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria storyline

Becky Lynch has been embroiled in a feud with Lyra Valkyria since she turned on her on RAW after WrestleMania 41. While the two have been giving their all to make the feud work, Vince Russo noted his problem with the storyline:

"She got the same response the second week in a row with the What [chant]. And we spoke about it last week. Why can't there be something in their history where Lyra Valkyria took the fall for something Becky did, or give me something like that, man? They have a history we don't know about, and you keep teasing about what the heat is. Come up with some good story of like maybe Lyra took the rap for something Becky did, and Becky then turned. I mean, give me something. Make up something, man," Russo said.

Lyra Valkyria was treated to 'what' chants by the audience during her war of words with Becky Lynch on RAW. The two women will face off for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank.

#4. Valhalla confirms WWE exit

After the announcement of two shocking departures from WWE, Valhalla has now revealed that the company will not be renewing her contract when it expires, and thus, she will be leaving the promotion in a few weeks.

Earlier this week, R-Truth and Carlito also announced their departures from the global juggernaut. With TKO now at the helm, fans are expecting more prominent names to be let go by WWE.

