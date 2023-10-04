WWE News Roundup: Female superstar says 'goodbye' in cryptic tweet, Top name concussed during match with John Cena, Liv Morgan's new picture

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former world champion John Cena, Liv Morgan and The Miz.

John Cena will appear in NXT next Tuesday as he will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner for the latter's match against Bron Breakker. The Cenation Leader will look to ensure that Paul Heyman does not utilize unfair means to help Braekker win. In today's edition, we will talk about how a former WWE Champion suffered a concussion during a match with John Cena and much more.

#3 The Miz talks about getting concussed during his match with John Cena

In a recent interview with Unbreakable, The Miz reflected on the concussion he suffered during his bout against John Cena at WrestleMania 27. He shared that although it was technically one of the most significant moments of his WWE career, he does not remember it clearly due to the injury.

"That's one of the most memorable moments I've ever had. Unfortunately, I don't actually remember it. The one moment you want to remember for the rest of your life is the one moment I have bits and pieces that I remember, but I don't remember if that makes any sense at all."

The Miz further revealed that he feared messing up the entire match due to the concussion. However, that wasn't the case, and fans barely noticed that he was hurt during the contest. The former champion said he felt 'foggy' even the day after WrestleMania 27.

#2 WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shares a stunning selfie

Liv Morgan is presently recovering from an injury she suffered several months ago. In her last appearance on WWE programming, she was assaulted by Rhea Ripley, who sidelined her from active competition in kayfabe.

Morgan recently posted a new photo of herself on social media. Several fans reacted to the post and sent positive messages to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Amid her absence from WWE, Morgan was seen on the sets of a movie called The Kill Room. The film also stars top names like Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her to return and rejoin Raquel Rodriguez in her rivalry against Rhea Ripley.

#1 AVA says 'goodbye' on Twitter

The daughter of The Rock, AVA, made her on-screen debut for NXT in 2022 as a part of The Schism, a former faction that included Joe Gacy and The Dyad.

After being together for almost a year, it appears that the group has disbanded. Gacy acknowledged the group's split at NXT No Mercy 2023, mentioning he had made a mistake and declaring that The Schism was now defunct. Following the show, AVA sent a cryptic message on Twitter.

"Goodbye [broken heart emoji] #NXTNoMercy."

As Ava reassured her belief in him, Gacy requested the fourth-generation star to depart and mentioned that he, too, needed to discover his purpose. The Dyad had requested their release from WWE and are no longer part of the company. This could be a reason behind the faction breaking up.

