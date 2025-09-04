WWE News Roundup: Former champion confirms end of in-ring career, Veteran on recent Rhea Ripley incident, Naomi reacts to AJ Lee's possible return

Welcome to the September 4 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will cover topics related to Rhea Ripley and Naomi.Also, a major name has &quot;pretty much&quot; confirmed their retirement from in-ring competition, which we will check out in addition to looking at the recent heel turn tease from Bayley. Let's get started.#4. WWE veteran comments on recent Rhea Ripley incidentRhea Ripley was recently involved in a concerning incident where fans swarmed her during her visit to Disneyland, Paris. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the incident, saying that Mami should have taken security with her instead of going off on fans after the incident.&quot;Either have somebody from the office go with you. Either go with one of the male figures, one of the male wrestlers. Either hire a freaking bodyguard because you make enough money. Or either go to your company and say, 'You know what, I don't feel comfortable, I need security.' She has got like four or five different options rather than to cut a promo on the freaking fans that are paying her salary,&quot; he said on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo.Rhea Ripley went off on social media after the incident, requesting fans to respect her boundaries.#3. Bayley seemingly confirms heel turnBayley has been teasing a change in character over the last few weeks. The Role Model recently took to X to send a cryptic message, which seemingly confirms that she's ready to embrace her villainous side once again.&quot;KILL THE SOUL, turn a profit,&quot; she wrote.Bayley @itsBayleyWWELINKKILL THE SOUL, turn a profitBayley has looked lost since her recent feud with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria seemingly ended. The former WWE Women's Champion could soon reveal her new character.#2. Ronda Rousey says she's &quot;pretty much&quot; retired from pro wrestlingRonda Rousey has primarily stayed off the pro wrestling radar since leaving WWE in 2023. While she competed in a few matches on the independent circuit and ROH after her exit from the global juggernaut, the former RAW Women's Champion said in a recent interview with The Lapsed Fan that she's pretty much done with pro wrestling.“Pretty much, I’d say so. I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, you know, the Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle with my friends. And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen. And then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m f***ing leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler]. And that’s how I was able to do it at all. And now nobody even works there anymore.&quot; [H/T: Wrestle Purists]The UFC Hall of Famer joined WWE in 2017 and had a brief run with the company before going on hiatus. She returned to the promotion for another short stint in 2022.#1. Naomi comments on AJ Lee's possible in-ring returnAJ Lee looks set to return to in-ring action after over 3000 days. The former Divas Champion has been an inspiration for many current wrestlers, and her return is highly anticipated.Naomi, who is currently on maternity leave, wrote on X that she would crash out if AJ returns to WWE during her absence:&quot;If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app,&quot; she wrote.Naomi had previously claimed that she would not retire until AJ Lee made her return to the squared circle. The Glow recently announced that she's pregnant and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.