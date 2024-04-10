WWE News Roundup: Former champion confirms he will not be returning to in-ring action, Triple H on Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns breaks silence

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, among others.

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. The Beast Incarnate was reportedly set to return at Royal Rumble but after he was seemingly referenced in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon those plans got nixed. Triple H recently addressed his hiatus, which we will cover in the roundup.

In other news, a top superstar has confirmed that he will be stepping away for a while. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE RAW results

The WrestleMania 40 fallout edition of Monday Night RAW featured top names such as Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill in action. We also found out the number one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Ilja Dragunov def. Shinsuke Nakamura

The Awesome Truth with John Cena def. The Judgment Day

Indi Hartwell def. Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn & Chad Gable def. Imperium

Jade Cargill def. Chelsea Green

Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed & Ricochet

#2. The Rock confirms he's leaving for a while

The Rock was also present on RAW where he confronted Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss noted that while he's stepping away for a while, he will come after The American Nightmare upon his return.

Expand Tweet

The duo are rumored to collide at WrestleMania 41 but it is possible that the match could take place before that, presumably at SummerSlam or in Saudi Arabia. This would also leave the Rock open for the dream match against Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals.

#3. Roman Reigns breaks silence

Roman Reigns has finally broken silence after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief posted a video of him working out, noting that he's getting ready for the next chapter.

Expand Tweet

Reigns is also expected to take a short hiatus before returning to in-ring action. He is speculated to feud with the Rock upon his return.

#4. Mick Foley rules out in-ring return

Mick Foley was looking forward to returning to the squared circle for one final match.

However, the legend has revealed that he's not medically cleared to do so and thus, will stay retired.

"Hey everyone, it's Mick Foley, with an update on that final match that I was thinking about having for my 60th birthday. As some of you know, I had to miss a couple of of appearances because of dizziness and lightheadedness. After consulting a couple of doctors, and also using my own experience with concussions... the symptoms, they seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn't done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts, but I thought it would go away," Mick Foley said.

Foley suffered a lot of injuries during his pro wrestling career and as a result, hasn't wrestled in over a decade.

#5. Triple H on Brock Lesnar's absence

WWE has been seemingly erasing Brock Lesnar's name from the history books following the recent Vince McMahon lawsuit. However, Triple H was asked about the star's status during the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference.

Hunter noted that Brock isn't gone from the company and is just at home, "being Brock."

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar was removed from the WWE intro video and also snubbed from the WWE 2k24 as a playable character. However, Triple H's words indicate that they are just waiting for the right time to bring him back.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here