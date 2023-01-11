WWE News Roundup: Former champion has decided to quit amidst rumors of the company being sold; Details on John Cena having an affair with a married woman

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Stephanie McMahon, Sami Zayn, and Ric Flair.

The wrestling world has been abuzz ever since rumors of WWE being sold have picked up the pace. Multiple outlets have stated that Vince McMahon has sold the company to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Major shake-ups have been expected, and it all started with co-CEO Stephanie McMahon deciding to step down from her position and take 'leave'.

#3 Stephanie McMahon has chosen to quit her position and leave WWE

Vince McMahon's daughter was named the co-CEO along with Nick Khan when Vince McMahon retired in July last year. However, with Mr. McMahon returning to initiate the sale of the company, the Billion Dollar Princess has chosen to take leave and step down from her position. Nick Khan is the sole CEO of WWE at the moment. She made a public statement announcing her departure.

Stephanie McMahon was said to be well-liked by the talent and her quitting the role has led to disappointment backstage. Stephanie is a former women's champion and has appeared as a competitor and an on-screen authority figure over the years. Her departure has led to speculation that there are going to be some big shake-ups coming in the future.

#2 Ric Flair admits he was wrong about Sami Zayn

Sixteen-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about Sami Zayn on his To Be The Man podcast. Flair said he wasn't on board with Zayn joining The Bloodline initially, as he felt Zayn was merely a comedy act. The former WWE Champion admitted that he was wrong to dismiss the Honorary Uce and said that he is very entertaining.

''I couldn’t stand his character. Now, I love him, but at first, I was like, 'What the hell are they doing?' And here he is. He’s entertaining as sh*t. I stand corrected. I think he’s great.'' said Flair.

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars not just within The Bloodline but in the entire company. Despite not being part of Roman Reigns' family, Zayn has established his position in The Bloodline and, in most cases, he is the focal point of the faction.

#1 Victoria admits to having an affair with John Cena

Former WWE Superstar Victoria spoke about her romantic relationship with John Cena during an interview with F4WOnline. The two met each other at WWE's developmental OVW back in 2000. Despite being married at the time, Victoria had an affair with John Cena.

''I dated John Cena for about a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was in 2002. It was when we were both in Louisville. I was married but separated. John Cena was single. I was never his 'road girlfriend,' said Victoria.

Victoria was a major part of the women's division in the 2000s. She won the Women's Championship twice during her run with the company. She joined IMPACT Wrestling after her departure and made a significant name for herself there, winning the TNA Women's title five times.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : Should Stephanie McMahon have quit? Yes No 39 votes