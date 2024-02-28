WWE News Roundup: Former champion looks set to return at an upcoming show, Gunther has a new challenger, AEW star namedrops Brock Lesnar

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Gunther and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 600 days, during which he has defeated a plethora of stars. With WrestleMania season upon us, fans have been wondering who the Ring General will face at the Showcase of the Immortals. A former rival stepped up to the task as he asked Adam Pearce to pit him against The Imperium leader once again.

In other news, a former world champion is set to return to action after being out of action briefly. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE RAW results

WWE hosted another action-packed evening of RAW, headlined by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated Grayson Waller in the main event, after which he was confronted by Paul Heyman. Rhodes ended the night by laying out Heyman's accomplices.

Here are the full results from the show:

Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green

Imperium def. The New Day

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Nia Jax def. Liv Morgan via DQ

Cody Rhodes def. Grayson Waller

#2. AEW star namedrops Brock Lesnar

AEW's Wardlow was asked about his favorite wrestlers growing up. The former TNT Champion mentioned Bret Hart, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar among other legends of the business.

"So it started with Bret Hart, and then it was The Rock and Kevin Nash, then it was The Hardy Boyz, and then it was Batista and Brock Lesnar, and now it's me."

Brock Lesnar has been away from the squared circle since SummerSlam last year. His future with the company has been up in the air since the recent allegations against Vince McMahon came to light. The Beast Incarnate was also seemingly referenced in the lawsuit.

#3. Chad Gable wants to face Gunther

Chad Gable came pretty close to defeating Gunther on a couple of occasions. However, the Ring General reigned supreme in the end.

However, the Alpha Academy member has not given up yet, as he expressed his desire to go after the Intercontinental Champion once again. Gable mentioned that it's personal for him, and he won't rest till he dethrones Gunther.

#4. Rey Mysterio advertised for an upcoming WWE show

Rey Mysterio has been out of action for the last few months due to an injury. However, the Master of the 619 is advertised for the upcoming live events in Mexico.

WWE will be returning to Mexico for a couple of house shows in July. The former World Heavyweight Champion will be part of the tour and make appearances for his fans.