WWE News Roundup: Former champion may have to retire forever, Roman Reigns gets a message from Drew McIntyre, Sheamus praises rival

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, along with checking out other major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut in the last 24 hours.

Also, in one of the most interesting stories of the day, a former champion has teased retiring from in-ring competition due to a major reason. So without any further delay, let's begin:

#1. WWE RAW preview

WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and the build-up for the same is set to continue on the red brand. Tonight's show will feature a tag team championship match as the War Raiders will put their titles on the line against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

We will also see Cody Rhodes return to the flagship program while Logan Paul will make his RAW debut. More notable names are expected to declare themselves for the upcoming battle royal matches.

#2. Drew McIntyre sends a message to Roman Reigns

Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are set to compete in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year. With animosity between the two rising weekly, The Scottish Warrior sent a message to the Tribal Chief, reminding him of the Royal Rumble match in 2020, where he eliminated Reigns to win the marquee affair.

"Five years ago today… Happy Anniversary @romanreigns," McIntyre wrote.

Drew McIntyre has set his sights upon the OG Bloodline members for wronging him years ago. He has already faced off against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn and will be looking to get revenge on Roman Reigns when both men enter this year's Royal Rumble match.

#3. Sheamus praises rival after SNME loss

Sheamus once again failed to win the Intercontinental Championship as he lost to Bron Breakker at the recently concluded Saturday Night's Main Event. However, The Celtic Warrior took the loss on the chin as he praised his rival after the match:

"Credit to Bron Breakker, this was the hardest spear I’ve ever taken…" Sheamus wrote.

The former WWE Champion has been chasing the IC title for the last several months but has come up short on every occasion. It's hard to say what's in store for the Celtic Warrior moving forward.

#4. Former WWE champion hints at hanging up his boots

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recently hinted at retiring from in-ring competition if he does not get a big opportunity. The 42-year-old has been competing on the independent circuit for the last several years:

"No, yeah. I’m at a crossroads myself, personally. I’ve been on the indie scene for so long that it’s gone to the point where I need something more. Because this can’t just be it. If this was just going to be it, then I have to pivot, or I have to, at least, do something else in addition to, if nothing else. It’s one of those things where you just never know what kind of surprises or what’s going to happen."

Chris Masters was a part of WWE for nearly four years across two different stints. He left the company in 2011.

