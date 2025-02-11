WWE News Roundup: Former champion has officially announced exit from the company, AJ Styles talks about injury, Becky Lynch becomes a meme

Welcome back to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup where we aim to discuss top stories of the day from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's edition, we will cover topics about AJ Styles and Becky Lynch, among others.

#1. WWE RAW results

The build-up for WWE's upcoming premium live event continued as Logan Paul and Bayley earned their spots in the respective Elimination Chamber matches. We also saw appearances from CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor while AJ Styles also made his return to the red brand.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Damage CTRL def. Judgment Day

Bayley def. Lyra Valkyria

The War Raiders def. The Creed Brothers to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Logan Paul def. Rey Mysterio

#2. Becky Lynch becomes a viral meme

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Becky Lynch's return to WWE programming ever since the news of her signing a new contract with the company broke out. While many expected The Man to show up at Royal Rumble, that wasn't the case.

Following a no-show at the recently concluded premium live event, the former RAW Women's Champion's picture was used in a viral meme.

Becky Lynch has been away from action since May last year. She took a brief hiatus from pro wrestling but is reportedly set to make a grand return.

#3. AJ Styles talks about career-altering injury

AJ Styles returned to action at Royal Rumble after being on the sidelines for nearly four months. The Phenomenal One was transferred to RAW following his return. He made his return to the red brand last night where he talked about his recent injury.

Styles noted that the injury was potentially career-ending and he even had the belief that he may never wrestle again. Nonetheless, the legendary star is now back and will be in action next week where he will take on Dominik Mysterio.

#4. Elektra Lopez confirms release from WWE

WWE released several notable names this past weekend, with stars such as Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Isla Dawn departing the company. Elektra Lopez was also moved to the alumni section on the company's official website, sparking rumors of her release.

The 32-year-old has now confirmed the same on her official X and Instagram handles. She seemed to be in good spirits following the devastating news:

Lopez was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly five years. She was the manager of Legado Del Fantasma on the SmackDown brand. She will have to wait for the 90-day non-compete to expire before returning to the squared circle.

