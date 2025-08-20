WWE News Roundup: Former champion officially confirms end of wrestling career, What's next for Karrion Kross? Roman Reigns sends a message to Naomi

Welcome to the August 20 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Roman Reigns, Karrion Kross, and others.Additionally, we will check out a former champion's comments, who has confirmed the end of his wrestling career. Let's get started.#4. Omos gets a new name from WWEOmos recently made his in-ring return at AAA's Triplemania XXXIII, where he won the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico. The former tag team champion got a new name following his return, as WWE India's official X account called him The Giant while posting a picture of his interaction with Microman.Omos was known as The Nigerian Giant earlier, but it seems like the company has dropped &quot;Nigerian&quot; from the moniker.#3. Former WWE champion confirms end of wrestling careerFormer WWE Tag Team Champion Spike Dudley has made it clear that he won't be returning to in-ring action. On the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Dudley said that he does not have another match left in him.&quot;I don’t really have one. When it’s time to get out, it was time to get out.&quot;The former Team 3D member also revealed what made him stop wrestling.&quot;My wife was a few months pregnant with our first daughter (…) And I was working for 2CW in Syracuse, New York (…) And they used me a lot at that company, but they booked me in a match against Sabu again (…) And I got my arm sliced (...) And I got home at like, four or five in the morning. I fell asleep, and I woke up at like, nine the next morning, and I start to peel the tape off, and blood just starts gushing. And I was like, 'Honey, I think we got to go to the emergency room.' But then that was the moment where I realized, 'Okay, I’m going to be a father. I can’t be doing this crazy stuff anymore,' because physically, that’s what I did, was take bumps. And no matter how indestructible we all think we are, you hit a wall where you cannot do that anymore.” Spike Dudley has largely stayed away from in-ring action for the last nine years. He officially hung up his boots in 2013 but has competed in a handful of matches since then.#2. Veteran suggests next destination for Karrion KrossKarrion Kross recently departed WWE, following which fans have been speculating about his next destination. Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer also shared his thoughts on the subject, saying that the former NXT Champion could benefit from a run in NJPW.“New Japan needs some help I feel. To get somebody to be really intrigued, and look what it’s done for a lot of people’s careers. Chyna, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, [Chris] Jericho, people who went from WWE to New Japan and really, really helped the company go nuts.” (H/T: PWMania)Karrion Kross' second stint with the global juggernaut came to an end earlier this month when his contract expired. Kross' wife, Scarett, is also no longer part of the Stamford-based promotion.#1. Roman Reigns congratulated Naomi and Jimmy UsoNaomi and Jimmy Uso announced on RAW that they are expecting their first child. The duo has received immense love and support from the wrestling world following the announcement.Roman Reigns also took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to the two:&quot;Well. Time to start over. Looks like he's got the youngest now. I don't got the babies. We're in school. We're good. We're starting to empty our house out. He's gotta start back over. That's awesome. Congrats, I love both y'all. It's a blessing to have our family continue to grow. Nothing like it. This is completely God-sent. Congrats guys. Love you'll,&quot; Reigns said.Naomi is set to take time off due to pregnancy. She also relinquished the Women's World Championship on RAW.