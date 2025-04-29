WWE News Roundup: Former champion officially retires and receives heartfelt farewell, Roman Reigns misses RAW, Liv Morgan to take time off

Welcome back to another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup, in which we aim to cover the top news stories making the rounds in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's article, we will look at topics related to Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan, among others.

Also, in one of the day's top news stories, a former champion has announced their retirement from in-ring competition. Let's check it out along with last night's RAW results.

#4. WWE RAW results

Monday Night RAW began on an electric note, as Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker addressed their actions from last week. The trio tried to recruit Sami Zayn to their faction, but the Canadian denied the offer, leading to a match between him and Breakker.

We also heard an explanation from Becky Lynch for her heel turn, while Pat McAfee challenged Gunther to a match. The dissension within The Judgment Day also continued to grow.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Rhea Ripley def. Roxanne Perez via DQ

The War Raiders def. The Judgment Day

Stephanie Vaquer def. Ivy Nile

Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn via referee's decision

#3. Roman Reigns misses RAW

Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen on the red brand's show following a brutal attack from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker last Monday. Reigns is also not advertised for any of the upcoming shows. However, many believe he could be in action at Backlash, teaming up with CM Punk to take on Rollins and Breakker.

Reigns has been working a part-time schedule over the last couple of years and has wrestled in just a handful of matches since dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Liv Morgan to take time off from WWE

Liv Morgan was present on RAW this week, where she noted that she would need some time off to focus on an upcoming movie. Her leave was approved by Nick Aldis, who managed the red brand's show in Adam Pearce's absence this week.

As per a recent report, Morgan is indeed set to work on a big project outside of WWE. She currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship and thus could return soon, as there were no talks of her relinquishing the title.

#1. Former WWE champion officially retires

Pro wrestling veteran Meiko Satomura has hung up her wrestling boots after competing in her last match on April 29. The former NXT UK Women's Champion had been on a retirement tour since the start of the year. She teamed up with Manami to defeat Aja Kong & Chihiro Hashimoto in the final match of her illustrious career.

Satomura received a heartfelt farewell, as she was presented with a bouquet by legendary Kenta Kobashi before her match. Her last match in a WWE ring took place in July last year when she faced Bayley during the company's tour of Japan.

