WWE News Roundup: Former Champion could be released "any minute," Legend refused to wrestle Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre mocks RAW star 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we'll look at topics about Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, among other significant names.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in the pro wrestling world. A match against the Tribal Chief can do wonders for anyone's career. However, a wrestling veteran believes that a major name refused to wrestle Reigns because of Vince McMahon.

In other news, Drew McIntyre has shown a different side of himself ever since Jey Uso moved over to RAW. The Scottish Warrior recently mocked a fellow on social media, which will be covered in today's roundup. So, without further delay, let's begin.

#3. Vince Russo believes The Rock refused to wrestle Roman Reigns because of Vince McMahon

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the current era. The Great One recently revealed that he was slated to face his cousin at WrestleMania 39, but they could not come up with a proper plan.

However, Vince Russo believes that the real reason Rock refused to wrestle Roman Reigns is he did not want to get involved with WWE when Vince McMahon was facing numerous allegations:

That is so bogus. If you go back and look at the timeline, I guarantee you, bro; WrestleMania 39, a Rock return. I guarantee you, bro, that was right around the time of NDAs, and everything going on with Vince McMahon. And Rock's people were like, 'Let's do this next year.' Come on, bro, what a lame excuse. Rock is basically saying creative couldn't come with anything for me. Get out of here, bro," said Vince Russo.

Roman Reigns also had a showdown with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, which could very well take place at WrestleMania 40 if the Great One does not return.

#2. Drew McIntyre mocks JD McDonagh after victory on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has been hinting at a heel turn over the last few weeks. The star has refused to help his fellow babyfaces on multiple occasions. However, he stopped Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins last Monday, which led to a match between the Scottish Warrior and JD McDonagh.

After securing a comfortable victory over McDonagh, Drew took to Twitter to mock the rising star. The former WWE Champion posted a clip of himself sending JD McDonagh flying across the ring with a Back Body Drop and asked fans if they could add Celine Dion to the clip.

Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

Cedric Alexander could be gone at any minute from WWE, as per Dave Meltzer

Cedric Alexander has not done anything notable in WWE since the Hurt Business ended. The star rarely features on TV programming, with his last match on RAW resulting in squash.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Cedric won't stay for long in the company:

“Shelton Benjamin is gone. And Cedric Alexander is one of those guys who hopefully like threw his cell phone in the ocean because he could be gone any minute. You know, the last time he was on TV. His prospects don’t look good there at all."

Cedric's former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin was released from his contract shortly after the Endeavor acquisition. Many more names were fired at that time.