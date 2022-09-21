WWE News Roundup: Former Champion released despite being Stephanie McMahon's 'favorite' heel, Released superstar sends a message to his ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest and most interesting news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some news stories revolving around top names like John Cena, Baron Corbin, and Liv Morgan.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore dated current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan when they worked at Hooters before becoming WWE superstars. The two went their separate ways, and while Amore was released from the company, Liv Morgan went on to become one of the top female stars on the roster.

3. Enzo Amore praises his ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan

REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) @real1 Her name is destiny, she’s been loyal & loving since I’ve known her & am glad I had a chance to wish her a happy birthday in person! I delivered a pizza to my biggest little fan today!Her name is destiny, she’s been loyal & loving since I’ve known her & am glad I had a chance to wish her a happy birthday in person! I delivered a pizza to my biggest little fan today! 😏 Her name is destiny, she’s been loyal & loving since I’ve known her & am glad I had a chance to wish her a happy birthday in person! https://t.co/yYLa0XbEUE

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore spoke on the “LIVE and IN COLOR with Wolfie D” podcast about Liv Morgan. Morgan used to work at Hooters before she joined the company in 2014. He said that he was very happy to see Morgan succeed and become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

“If it ain’t my movie, maybe it’s f**king hers, people,” Amore continued. “Tell her story. Holy s**t, that’s the best story they got on paper. P.S. Super happy for the girl. I didn’t mean to mention her here. She’s the champion now and our life was a fairy tale,'' said Amore.

He also revealed that he was the one who got her a job in WWE. He helped her get a tryout and she got selected and became a WWE Superstar. They connected when he worked as a manager at Hooters, where she also worked. She told him about her dream to become a wrestler and he helped her achieve it.

2. Baron Corbin reacts to John Cena's Tweet

John Cena @JohnCena The loudest voice in the room might gain the most attention. The hardest working in the room will hold the key to every door. The loudest voice in the room might gain the most attention. The hardest working in the room will hold the key to every door.

John Cena is known to frequently tweet out inspirational messages. His lastest tweet caught the eye of SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin, who made an interesting remark. Cena posted a Tweet saying:

"The loudest voice in the room might gain the most attention. The hardest working in the room will hold the key to every door."

To this, Corbin replied:

"If some one is being loud in the room and you have the key…. Lock their a** inside forever!"

Happy Corbin had a rivalry with John Cena back in 2017, when The Champ defeated him at SummerSlam. Corbin hasn't been seen on SmackDown for a few weeks and this could be his way of trying to bring the spotlight back on himself.

1. Swerve Scott was released by WWE despite being liked by Stephanie McMahon

Travoris Black✌🏿 @kingblaq80 twitter.com/ReneePaquette/… Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette 🏼 Todays the day! It’s @SwerveConfident day on the pod! From Killshot, to @NXT to @WWE , to @AEW and becoming tag champs with @RealKeithLee . We cover it ALL! Check out the episode today! Todays the day! It’s @SwerveConfident day on the pod! From Killshot, to @NXT to @WWE, to @AEW and becoming tag champs with @RealKeithLee. We cover it ALL! Check out the episode today! ⚡️👊🏼⚡️ https://t.co/atyrZ4wu1o People out here saying, "we'll wait until we hear a response from Triple H and WWE! Listen, I never think a like a pro wrestling fan, I'm all about realness and when I hear @swerveconfident say something, I always know his word is always his bond!!! People out here saying, "we'll wait until we hear a response from Triple H and WWE! Listen, I never think a like a pro wrestling fan, I'm all about realness and when I hear @swerveconfident say something, I always know his word is always his bond!!!💯 twitter.com/ReneePaquette/…

AEW star Swerve Scott recently spoke to Renee Paquette on The Sessions about his time in WWE. He was in the company from 2019 to 2021 when he was released along with his stable Hit Row. He signed with AEW soon after and holds the tag team championship there. Scott revealed that Stephanie McMahon once told him he was her favorite heel.

''I was like, okay, so we just beat the crap out of each other, boom, had a banger. That’s when the light bulb went off for them. Then Stephanie McMahon came up and said, ‘You’re like my favorite heel. You’re my favorite heel here’, and then everything just kind of whirlwinds and went up from there," said Swerve.

His release came as a big surprise not only because Stephanie McMahon apparently favored him but also because he was touted as one of the next big stars. After he joined AEW, his former teammates were re-signed by WWE once Triple H took over as head of creative.

