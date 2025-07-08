WWE News Roundup: Former champion is retired and won't wrestle again, Becky Lynch hates Big E, Liv Morgan receives a message from legend

Welcome to the July 8 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at topics about Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, among others.

Also, a former champion has made it clear that he's retired and won't be returning to in-ring action. Let's check it out, along with RAW results.

#1. WWE RAW results

Seth Rollins' faction continued to wreak havoc on the red brand as Bron Breakker laid out Sami Zayn while Bronson Reed viciously assaulted Jey Uso. Their group leader, Seth Rollins, also got the better of Penta, but his night did not end on a good note as LA Knight took him out with a BFT to close the show.

We also saw an interaction between Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley ahead of the Triple Threat match between them at Evolution. Nikki Bella was also present on the show and declared herself for the upcoming women's battle royal match. Meanwhile, the new El Grande Americano started his run on a winning note and defeated Dragon Lee in a singles match.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Kairi Sane def. Roxanne Perez

Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed via DQ

El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee

Seth Rollins def. Penta

#2. Becky Lynch takes a shot at Big E

Becky Lynch took her heel game up a notch on RAW last night, where she said that she hates Big E. The Man was involved in a backstage segment with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, where she praised their decision to remove the powerhouse from The New Day.

“You know what wasn’t a horrible idea? Getting rid of Big E. I hate that guy. Real sc**bag," Lynch said.

Big E was ousted from The New Day last year when he returned to make peace between Woods and Kingston. He has not been seen on WWE programming ever since.

#3. WWE legend sends a message to Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan looked set to be involved in a feud with Nikki Bella before she was ruled out due to an injury. While Nikki now has other plans at Evolution 2, she did not forget Morgan as she sent a message to the latter while posting a pic with her Daddy Dom.

Liv Morgan suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane on RAW. She was involved in multiple storylines before the setback.

#4. WWE star confirms retirement

Corey Graves officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2014 due to health issues. The former NXT Tag Team Champion confirmed the same while calling the action on RAW last night:

"El Grande Americano has clearly gotten himself in phenomenal shape. He's been doing some different leg training, obviously some extensive stretching (...) Miracle of modern workouts. I'm retired. I don't work out anymore. But I imagine you do a couple of squats, maybe some ankle raises," Graves said.

Graves is currently a part of the RAW commentary team. He has been praised by fans and critics alike for his recent work.

