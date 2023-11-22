WWE News Roundup: Former champion reveals she has retired from in-ring action, Rhea Ripley flirts with another star, Liv Morgan provides an update

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and others.

Rhea Ripley has been a star attraction on TV programming over the last year and a half. The Eradicator's on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has also been a huge hit. However, Ripley was recently seen subtly flirting with another star on RAW last night.

In other news, a former champion has announced her retirement from in-ring action, while Liv Morgan provided an update on her status. Let's find it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. Complete WWE RAW results

Last night's RAW was filled with twists and turns as the stars from the red brand made one final stop before heading to Chicago for Survivor Series. The show opened with Drew McIntyre explaining his actions from last week and ended with Cody Rhodes basically confirming Randy Orton's return.

Other than that, the event also featured multiple matches, including one between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso for the advantage in the WarGames match.

Check out the results from the show below:

Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez

Becky Lynch def. Xia Li

Johnny Gargano def. Ludwig Kaiser

Tegan Nox & Natalya won the Fatal Four Way match

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Chad Gable

Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

#2. Rhea Ripley flirts with Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been faithful to Dominik Mysterio since the two have aligned. However, Mami has shown a keen interest in Jey Uso since the latter moved to RAW.

The two came face-to-face on the red brand last night, where the female star subtly flirted with the former Bloodline member. However, Jey looked more focused on his task and stood his ground.

The former tag team champion will be in action against Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames. He will be joined by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

#3. Liv Morgan provides a personal update

Liv Morgan has been on the sidelines for over two months after her injury. Rhea Ripley took out the star, which was a kayfabe reason to write her off TV programming.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently provided a personal update, noting that she's been getting a lot of sleep lately.

There is still no timeline for Liv Morgan's return to the squared circle, but one can expect her to go after Rhea Ripley once she's healed.

#4. WWE veteran announces retirement

Former WWE Superstar Jazzy Gabert, aka Alpha Female, recently announced her retirement from in-ring action. The 41-year-old first competed for WWE in the Mae Young Classic. She eventually joined NXT UK in 2019 but left the promotion a year later.

Jazzy competed against Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM in her last match. She took to social media to announce that she's taken a step back from her wrestling career to focus on organizing events.

Jazzy Gabert competed for various promotions across the world and won multiple championships. She's also a promoter for Sirius Sports Entertainment promotion in Germany.

