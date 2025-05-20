WWE News Roundup: Former champion's career is over once and for all? Released star was going to be the next Brock Lesnar, CM Punk wasted on RAW

Welcome to the May 20 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at stories about a released star and CM Punk, besides checking out other major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut.

Last night's RAW turned out to be very contrasting for two female stars. While one made her return from injury, another got hurt during her match and could be out for a long time. Let's check it out along with the red show's results for this week.

#1. WWE RAW results

Monday Night RAW this week was filled with enthralling matches and segments as we got the return of Kairi Sane, while Zoey Stark suffered an injury during her match and was forced to leave the ring. The show also featured Money in the Bank qualifying matches, with Roxxane Perez and Rhea Ripley securing their spots in the upcoming ladder match.

Here are the complete results from this week's RAW:

The Judgment Day def. AJ Styles & Penta

Roxanne Perez def. Natalya & Becky Lynch

Sheamus def. Grayson Waller

Rhea Ripley def. Kairi Sane

Jey Uso def. Bron Breaker via DQ

#2. Veteran blasts CM Punk's booking on RAW

CM Punk was present on RAW last night, where he showed up after the main event to brawl with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The Best in the World did not appear on the show before that, and his booking did not sit well with Vince Russo.

The former writer said WWE wasted Punk's appearance by having him show up in the last 90 seconds of the program.

"You got CM Punk in the house on a sh*t show, pardon my French, and you're gonna use him the last 90 seconds of the show. Punk is there, you flew him in. He's been in catering all day. That's how Triple H is going to use him on this show."

CM Punk will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, where he will join forces with Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The two sides also engaged in a brawl on RAW after Jey Uso's match against Breakker.

#3. Did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the most charismatic and athletic wrestlers of all time. While many have been touted as the next Beast Incarnate, no one has been able to emulate his work so far.

Kevin Nash recently said that he saw Braun Strowman as the next Brock Lesnar. The WWE legend seemed surprised by The Monster of All Monsters' release from the company.

“I thought that he was going to be kind of a Lesnar, that they were going to kind of give him that kind of a direction."

Braun Strowman was recently released from WWE along with other notable names. However, he has been in good spirits since his exit and could return to action after his non-compete clause concludes.

#4. Chad Gable makes a huge claim about former champion's career

Chad Gable, who was formerly a part of the Alpha Academy, has claimed that one of his former stablemate's career is going to end next week. Gable confronted Akira Tozawa on RAW last night after the latter challenged Rusev to a match. The American Made leader made it clear that he felt Rusev would end Tozawa's career.

"Ha! You are going to need a lot more than luck. Rusev is going to end your career just like he did to that clown Otis. Frankly, it's going to be nice to see Alpha Academy put down for good," Gable said.

Rusev has been embroiled in a feud with the Alpha Academy since returning to WWE. He defeated Otis in a singles match a few weeks ago.

