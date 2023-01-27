WWE News Roundup - Former champion squashes beef with Becky Lynch with backstage apology, Hall of Famer ready to return for first match in 9 years, company "has nothing" for two top stars

We're back with another stacked edition of the WWE News Roundup, and there are several stories worth mentioning as we approach to Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE recently wrapped up an eventful RAW XXX episode that featured several legendary special appearances. It has now been revealed that a former world champion squashed his beef with Becky Lynch and apologized to The Man during a heartfelt backstage interaction.

Elsewhere, popular superstar Rob Van Dam confirmed he'd be open to returning at the Royal Rumble for his first match in almost a decade. We ended the latest news roundup with two Hall of Famers revealing why they didn't participate in the gathering of legends on RAW 30.

On that note, here are the day's top stories:

#1. Ric Flair reveals he apologized to Becky Lynch at RAW XXX

The issues between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have been well-documented recently, especially since The Man's highly-publicized fallout with Charlotte Flair.

The Nature Boy has regularly taken shots at the former women's champion over 'The Man' moniker, and their social media exchanges often get a little messy. Thankfully for fans of both the superstars, Ric Flair and Becky Lynch no longer have any heat between them.

While recalling his backstage experiences on RAW XXX, Ric Flair revealed that he walked up to Becky Lynch and apologized for all that had happened over the past year.

The 16-time world champion even had a brief word with Seth Rollins, as he noted below on this week's To Be The Man podcast:

"Then I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, 'May I speak with you for a minute?' And I just said, 'I'm sorry that it ever got to where it is.' I went over and shook Seth Rollins' hand, and I said, 'I'm going to apologize to your wife.'"

That's not all; Ric Flair also had an hour-long conversation with Triple H, during which the former Evolution stablemates ironed out the problems 'that have been lingering for a couple of years.'

The Nature Boy is back in the WWE family, and it's safe to say he might be the happiest man after the development.

#2. Rob Van Dam is open to a Royal Rumble appearance

The Royal Rumble is bound to feature a few surprises as fans eagerly anticipate seeing a few legendary names back in action.

During a recent interview, Rob Van Dam confirmed that he would love to make his in-ring return to the company at the Royal Rumble 2023.

The former ECW Champion has not competed for WWE since facing Seth Rollins in 2014. While RVD has since returned for a Hall of Fame induction, he has not worked a full-fledged WWE match in almost nine years.

In fact, RVD is yet to wrestle in 2023, even though he competed on many occasions in the year that went by.

Despite his brief absence from the squared circle, RVD revealed that he felt great physically and would be ready to lace up his wrestling boots to enter the Royal Rumble.

Here's what RVD told Steve Fall on The Ten Count:

"That would be cool. I've got no plans to share with you. All I can say is I'm feeling awesome." [3:44 - 4:00]

RVD even explained why he wouldn't be disheartened if he never wrestled again for WWE, and you can read more on that here.

#3. Nikki Bella explains why the Bella Twins missed WWE RAW XXX

The 30th-anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW had a long list of special guests as fans were taken on a stroll down memory lane during a refreshingly entertaining three-hour broadcast.

While WWE has been praised for putting on a memorable show, the promotion also courted criticism for not focusing enough on the women's revolution. Many fans were surprised that the Bella Twins were not in attendance on RAW, and Nikki Bella finally broke her silence on the matter on Instagram Live.

The former Divas Champion confirmed that while there was initial talk about appearing on the red brand, the WWE, unfortunately, didn't have anything concrete for the duo from a creative standpoint.

The Bella Twins did not show up on RAW XXX as WWE did not have anything for them, and Nikki confirmed the reason during an explosive IG live session, as you can view below:

"We were hoping, I think it was weeks ago, there was talks about going to Monday Night Raw. They said they had nothing for us," Bella said (h/t Cageside Seats). "So, we were booked on media Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Then there was possibly, maybe, an idea. But our whole team, including WWE and everyone else, had already booked us for Monday being in New York."

In case you missed it, Nikki Bella also blasted the company for the poor representation of women during RAW 30, and you can check out more on that story right here.

