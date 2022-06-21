WWE News Roundup: Former champion teases her return, Major star confident of cashing in the MITB on Roman Reigns, Booker T lavishes praise on 6-time champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories involving top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sasha Banks.

Seth Rollins will be one of the participants in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match. He has a chance to win the contract and cash it in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at any time. The Architect had a successful cash-in on Reigns at WrestleMania 31. Will history repeat itself?

3) Seth Rollins to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash it on Roman Reigns?

The Visionary Seth 'Freakin' Rollins believes he will fulfill his destiny by cashing in the Money in the Bank again on his Shield brother. Reigns has held the Universal Championship for almost two years and won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Rollins said that he is planning another cash-in like the "Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31. He noted that Reigns has been ducking him for a long time, but he won't be able to do so once he gets his hands on the coveted contract:

''No one can hang with me, it is my destiny to reclaim that contract and cash in on Roman Reigns. Roman's been dodging, been ducking, been running, been hiding but he doesn't stand a chance when I get that contract.''

2) WWE legend Booker T praises Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been embroiled in controversy ever since she chose to walk out of RAW along with Naomi a few weeks back. The two women were allegedly suspended without pay. However, it is now being rumored that Banks has been released by WWE. WrestlingInc. broke the news of her release. However, it hasn't been officially confirmed by WWE.

Speaking on his podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T praised The Boss, saying that she is one of the best performers in the company. He further said that she knows what she is doing inside the ring, which is something that no one can take away from her.

''I know talent when I see it and I've always put Sasha near the head of the table as far as being one of the best performers in WWE or as far as what we've seen in the women. Period,'' said Booker T.

1) Zelina Vega teases her return

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega has been out of action since she suffered an injury. Her tag team with Carmella ended soon after losing the titles, and the two have gone their separate ways.

The winner of the Queen's Crown had become an integral part of the RAW women's division before her injury. She recently posted a tweet saying that she would return soon, and she hasn't returned yet to give other women a chance to have fun. Vega is expected to be back full-time around SummerSlam.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Seth Rollins become Mr MITB? Yes No 31 votes so far