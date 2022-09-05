WWE News Roundup: Former champion tried to film WWE stars in the bathroom without consent, Triple H confirms plans for 28-year-old star to return

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories.

#3 Triple H confirms he'll be reaching out to major star for potential WWE return

Triple H has been doing a commendable job ever since he became the head of WWE's creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement. During the post-Clash at the Castle press conference, The Game answered several questions from the media personnel. When asked about Bad Bunny, Triple H had huge praise for him and his dedication to pro wrestling.

“One thing about Bad Bunny so when we were going to work with Bad Bunny and he was going to face The Miz and they were doing all their business for that at that period of time I was at the performance centre almost weekly absolutely weekly and every single time I'd go there I would walk in and they would say Bunny's in the other room training if you want to go say hi. He was in there and I'd go in there he would be pouring with sweat he'd be beat up, he was grinding," Triple H said.

Triple H further revealed that he is going to have a conversation with Bad Bunny soon about a potential return.

"Bad Bunny and I are gonna have a conversation very, very soon. It’s already scheduled, we’re gonna see what’s available,” Triple H added.

Award-winning rapper and singer Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 to take on The Miz and John Morrison. His performance in his debut match was highly praised by fans and critics. Earlier this year, he returned as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before Brock Lesnar ended his time in the bout.

#2 Alexa Bliss comments on alleged botch during WWE Clash at the Castle match

Alexa Bliss teamed up with Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Clash at the Castle to take on the heel trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

A fan shared a short clip from the match and called out Bliss for forgetting her spot with IYO SKY. The former multi-time women's champion noticed the same and clarified that this was not the case. She further added that IYO SKY was just "talking s**t" like a heel rather than reminding Bliss of her spot.

#1 Former champion tried to film WWE stars in the bathroom without consent

Former WWE star EC3 revealed a bizarre incident involving former NXT North American Champion Patrick Clark Jr., aka Velveteen Dream. Speaking on Sportskeeda's "The Wrestling Outlaws", EC3 revealed how Dream once set up a camera in his bathroom to film WWE stars without their consent.

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pi**es, so there,” said EC3.

He further revealed how Dream strategically positioned the camera to film people using the toilet.

“How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water...”

EC3 then added how he was concerned about Dream filming other stars in his bathroom and quickly deleted the recording on the phone. He then asked his guests to leave to avoid creating any scene. He then informed a few people about the disgusting incident.

You can listen to the entire story about Velveteen Dream from former WWE star EC3 here.

