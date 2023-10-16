WWE News Roundup: Former champions have officially left the company, John Cena involved in unaired SmackDown moment, Alexa Bliss' new look

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about John Cena and Alexa Bliss, among other significant names.

Cena recently appeared in a high-profile episode of SmackDown. While many saw what the WWE legend did on screen, he was also part of a newsworthy moment after the show went off the air.

In other news, there has lately been talk about talents departing the company. Two more stars have joined that list of names, as their contracts expired not too long ago.

Without further ado, let's get started with today's Roundup:

#5 John Cena hugs Rey Mysterio

John Cena was again at odds with The Bloodline on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Interestingly, the conflict set up a much-awaited feud this time, as LA Knight and the returning Roman Reigns crossed paths.

After the episode, Cena was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with another legend. On his way to the backstage area, the Hollywood star met Rey Mysterio, and they hugged each other.

You can see how the former rivals interacted below:

Expand Tweet

While Mysterio did not wrestle during the episode, he fought in a six-man tag team match after SmackDown went off the air. The United States Champion teamed up with Sami Zayn and Dragon Lee to defeat Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci).

#4 The Dyad are no longer in WWE

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson), fka The Dyad, have left WWE after many weeks of reports and teases about their exits. It was no secret that the two men wanted to depart the company.

Now that they are free agents, The Grizzled Young Veterans are optimistic about their futures in professional wrestling. Drake posted the following video after their WWE contracts finally expired:

Expand Tweet

Drake and Gibson are now accepting bookings. Check out the information below:

Expand Tweet

In WWE, the two stars were the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions. They were also known for their on-screen run as part of the group Schism.

#3 Roman Reigns attacked by LA Knight

Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in Kansas City on Saturday. This marked The Tribal Chief's return to in-ring action after SummerSlam.

Following his latest win, the situation quickly spiraled out of Reigns' control. As Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked Zayn in some post-match shenanigans, LA Knight came out to make the save.

You can check out what went down between Knight and Reigns — and its aftermath — below:

Expand Tweet

#2 Alexa Bliss shares her new look

During her WWE hiatus, Alexa Bliss has been sharing real-life updates on social media. The former champion and her spouse, Ryan Cabrera, are expecting a baby girl — their first child — in December 2023.

Bliss recently took to Instagram to reveal a new look. She is seemingly donning a shorter hairdo now, as you can see below:

#1 Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio in WWE?

After his win over Dillon Danis in their exhibition boxing match, Logan Paul had some words for Rey Mysterio.

The social media megastar made it clear that he is targeting Mysterio's United States Championship. Paul said:

"There are some championships that I want to get. I've got my eye on something. I've got my eye on someone. I'm an American boy, and I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once, brother, and I'm coming for that US Championship."

Mysterio and Paul went on to have an exchange on social media. You can check it out below:

Expand Tweet

It should be interesting to see who emerges as the winner when the aforementioned clash happens in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Could Logan Paul dethrone Rey Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.