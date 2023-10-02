WWE News Roundup: Update on real-life heat between two stars, NXT No Mercy results featuring huge loss for Dominik Mysterio, Becky Lynch's injury

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup after NXT No Mercy 2023. Topics about Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio, among other names, are featured in today's edition.

NXT's latest event had hard-hitting matches and unexpected results. Becky Lynch, who fought in a high-profile bout, did not leave the show unscathed. She suffered a gnarly injury.

Meanwhile, a former WWE star recently spoke about someone he had real-life heat with. More on that later.

Without further ado, let's begin with today's Roundup:

#5 WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 match results

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio and Carmelo Hayes entered this year's No Mercy event as champions. However, Mysterio lost his WWE NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams. Ilja Dragunov went on to dethrone NXT Champion Hayes before the main event.

In the final match of the night, Becky Lynch successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. You can check out the full match results for No Mercy 2023 below:

Blair Davenport defeated Kelani Jordan [No Mercy Kickoff]

Baron Corbin defeated Bron Breakker

NXT North American Championship match: Trick Williams defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) [Dragon Lee was the special guest referee]

NXT Tag Team Championship match: The Family (c) defeated The Creed Brothers, Los Lotharios, and OTM

British Rounds Rules match for the NXT Heritage Cup: Noam Dar (c) defeated Butch 2–1

NXT Championship match: Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes (c)

Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Tiffany Stratton

#4 Dominik Mysterio worried about Rhea Ripley's reaction to his loss

Rhea Ripley was not by Dominik Mysterio's side when he lost the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. So, it remains to be seen if there will be any repercussions for Rey Mysterio's son.

Interestingly, WWE cameras caught up with the Judgment Day member backstage after his loss to Trick Williams. A frustrated Dominik seemed worried — in kayfabe — about Ripley's potential response to the huge setback. Not long after the video was posted online, the latter reacted with an angry face emoji.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

#3 Becky Lynch required multiple stitches after her latest WWE match

Although Becky Lynch survived the Extreme Rules stipulation to defeat Tiffany Stratton, she did sustain a laceration to her arm at NXT No Mercy.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, The Man needed 11 stitches to close the wound. It was also noted that "she looks to be okay."

Expand Tweet

Lynch addressed the match through an Instagram post with the following caption:

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all - last slide is my arm 🤢 Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy"

The post had multiple photos, including one that displayed her injury, as Lynch stated above. You can check it out here.

#2 Was there real-life heat between Ken Anderson and Bob Holly?

During a recent appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Ken Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) spoke about his relationship with former WWE star Bob Holly (Hardcore Holly).

Anderson noted that the two were close friends at one point:

"[Did you guys patch things up?] We did. The thing was like before all that occurred, we were pretty close, like, we rode together. There was a period of time where it was like me, him [Bob Holly], and Randy [Orton] that were riding every week. Santino [Marella] and Cody Rhodes would sometimes jump in that car, too."

Anderson also mentioned Holly's WWE release and how that played a role in the real-life heat between them:

"But then that whole thing kinda went down. For whatever reason, he thought for a long time that I had something to do with him getting fired, which I didn't. I went out of my way to keep locker room stuff in the locker room."

Anderson and Holly have buried the hatchet since those days. They had a positive interaction with each other at an event a few years ago:

"I ran into him maybe two or three years ago at a show. We kissed and hugged [and] had a little cry together," said Ken Anderson.

#1 WWE RAW star saves Cody Rhodes

On Saturday, many WWE Superstars wrestled at an untelevised event in San Fransisco, California. Among the scheduled matches, Cody Rhodes took on Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

At one stage, the odds were stacked against Rhodes as JD McDonagh came out to help Priest. However, The American Nightmare had backup as well.

Jey Uso made an appearance to assist Rhodes, as you can see below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest, as expected. It should be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, especially after Dominik Mysterio's title loss at No Mercy.

Should Rhea Ripley punish Dominik Mysterio when she returns to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.