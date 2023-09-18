WWE News Roundup: Huge rematch will happen on RAW, Rhea Ripley vs. Randy Orton? Recent list ranks Seth Rollins above Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, among other prominent names from the company.

The 2023 PWI 500 list was recently revealed, with AEW and WWE stars reaching the top 10 rankings. Members of The Shield faction — Reigns, Rollins, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) — were all featured in significant positions. More on that later.

Not too long ago, Cody Rhodes' status for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode was confirmed. The American Nightmare will fight a Judgment Day member one-on-one.

With that in mind, let's get started with today's Roundup:

#5 Cody Rhodes set for a Money in the Bank rematch during WWE RAW

The September 18th episode of WWE RAW will see Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio colliding in a singles bout.

Expand Tweet

The two stars have fought each other in untelevised one-on-one competition lately. However, Rhodes and Mysterio's only televised singles encounter happened in July at this year's Money in the Bank event.

Things have changed significantly for Rhodes' opponent and The Judgment Day faction since Money in the Bank. All members of the group currently hold titles, with Mysterio being the NXT North American Champion.

It should be interesting to see if the aforementioned match leads to any developments for the Fastlane event next month.

#4 Who was Becky Lynch's first opponent after she won the WWE NXT Women's Championship?

The latest episode of WWE NXT ended after Becky Lynch dethroned Tiffany Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Interestingly, The Man did not wait long to return to the ring after her title win.

During WWE's Live event in Kennewick, Washington, on Saturday, Lynch faced Stratton again and successfully defended her gold. You can check out a clip from their match below:

Expand Tweet

#3 Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more named in the 2023 PWI 500 list

Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual PWI 500 rankings have once again caused debate among fans. This time, the evaluation period for the list was from July 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins took the #1 spot, followed by his former tag team partners Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) at #2 and #3, respectively.

AEW stars MJF and Orange Cassidy also made the top 10, as you can see below:

1. Seth Rollins

2. Roman Reigns

3. Jon Moxley

4. Gunther

5. El Hijo del Vikingo

6. MJF

7. Kazuchika Okada

8. Orange Cassidy

9. Josh Alexander

10. Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Click here to read more about the factors considered for this year's PWI 500 rankings.

#2 The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

After The Rock's much-anticipated return to WWE on SmackDown, one common question has taken the internet by storm. Will the Hollywood megastar finally face Roman Reigns?

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell gave his take on the topic during the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show.

"The Rock being a part-timer, that doesn't affect me. I don't think it affects the regular fan anyway. They can b***h and moan and say anything they want to, but I don't think it bothers most people anyway. Look at the publicity that match [Roman Reigns vs. The Rock] would get. You have the New York Times; you'd have all the networks picking it up and everything. That's the biggest WrestleMania they could book right now."

For years, diehard fans have criticized WWE for letting part-timers of the past take the spotlight away from current talent. Whether or not that discussion becomes the focal point of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock remains to be seen.

#1 Rhea Ripley on possibly facing WWE legend Randy Orton

Of all the women on the WWE roster, Rhea Ripley crosses boundaries the most to attack male stars as part of her storylines with The Judgment Day.

Men on the receiving end of her attacks rarely get their revenge on the Women's World Champion. So the question remains: who can put Ripley in her place?

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in a recent interview, Ripley named who she would like to face from the men's division:

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami's always on top."

Rhea Ripley also named two more legends she would like to fight. You can read more about it here.

Should Randy Orton face Rhea Ripley in a first-time-ever match? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here