WWE News Roundup: Details on 3-time champion getting fired, Real-life accusations were made by Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch's big match 

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. Today's edition features topics about Monday Night RAW stars Matt Riddle and Becky Lynch, among other names.

From her Steel Cage match with Trish Stratus to missing the Superstar Spectacle event in India, Lynch has been in the news cycle for different reasons lately. We'll look at what's next in store for The Man.

Not too long ago, another competitor from RAW returned to in-ring action. This man faced a challenging task as he fought one of the tallest superstars in the company's history.

Today's Roundup includes more stories in addition to the ones mentioned above. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5 Matt Riddle's disturbing claims in a now-deleted post

Matt Riddle recently took to social media and detailed an incident from his perspective at JFK Airport in New York. On Instagram, the WWE star posted a photo of a police officer, alleging that the cop had assaulted him.

That post has been deleted. But you can check out what Riddle had to say in the caption below:

"Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A**hole!!! Don’t know [their] Twitter or Instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!"

Matt Riddle provided an update later on social media:

"Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again."

#4 Bray Wyatt's father on his son's popular WWE characters

After the unexpected passing of Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt), there have been many posts from fans and other personalities about his influence on the professional wrestling industry. It's no secret that the man was wildly creative, whether he led The Wyatt Family or appeared on screen as The Fiend.

His father, WWE legend Mike Rotunda, has discussed The Wyatt Family, among other topics. He spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon before his son's death.

"I really liked Bray Wyatt when he had The Wyatt Family." Mike continued, "That was interesting, and I thought WWE could have got a lot more mileage out of that character, but The Fiend came along. His own mind, his creation, and he's done well with that as well."

#3 Maven explains why WWE fired him in 2005

Maven, a former WWE star you may remember from the early 2000s, has been dishing out intriguing content through his YouTube channel lately. The 46-year-old recently detailed his departure from the company and the reason behind it.

Maven spoke about the call he had received from John Laurinaitis, who worked as Senior Vice President of Talent Operations at the time:

"Johnny [John Laurinaitis] calls me, and it's about 30 seconds into the conversation, and he tells me, he's like, 'You know, Maven, I hate to give you this news.' And he apologized, but he told me that I wasn't progressing at the level that they had hoped. And then he told me, 'A lot of this [the WWE firing] is on you. A lot of this is because you didn't get out to the ring, and you didn't make yourself better.' And I couldn't argue with him. I couldn't tell him that he was wrong. He was a hundred percent right."

During his time in WWE, Maven became Hardcore Champion thrice. He also won the first season of reality competition show Tough Enough.

#2 Becky Lynch set to wrestle on WWE NXT again

It's official. Becky Lynch will return to WWE NXT with hopes of winning the one title that has eluded her for years — the NXT Women's Championship.

Tiffany Stratton, the titleholder, will undoubtedly face a massive challenge from Lynch, who has main-evented WrestleMania and been part of many era-defining moments for the women's division.

The match is set to go down on the September 12th episode of NXT.

Becky Lynch to Tiffany Stratton ahead of their showdown

Lynch has even sent a message to Stratton via her Instagram stories, as seen above, with a video of a recent promo from the champ.

#1 Johnny Gargano is back in action

Before his recent return to in-ring competition, Johnny Gargano was last seen wrestling on July 30, 2023. The WWE RAW star entered the squared circle again during the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Gargano went one-on-one against The Nigerian Giant Omos, who emerged victorious over his opponent. The two have faced each other in untelevised events multiple times this year.

Interestingly, if you only count Gargano's televised appearances, his latest match occurred on RAW back in May. It should be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the former NXT Champion soon.

