WWE News Roundup: Major name has returned from injury, Rhea Ripley teases huge character change, Bray Wyatt sighting

Welcome to another exciting WWE News Roundup. Topics about Bray Wyatt and Rhea Ripley, among other massive stars, are included in today's edition.

As the WWE Women's World Champion, Ripley is undoubtedly a step above many other female competitors. Not too long ago, she addressed the evolution of her on-screen character.

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on television for months. However, the talk around him never dissipates, with some new footage further boosting hype around the 36-year-old.

With a few more intriguing topics ahead, let's dive straight into the latest News Roundup:

#5 Kevin Owens is back in action

Due to a rib injury, Kevin Owens has not wrestled on televised WWE shows since July 17, 2023. However, the Undisputed Tag Team Champion recently returned to the squared circle for untelevised matches.

After the August 18th episode of SmackDown, Owens teamed up with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. The trio faced and defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The very next night, KO appeared at the Canadian Tire Centre for a WWE Live event, participating in the aforementioned match again for the same result. Now that the top star seems good to compete, it should be interesting to see which duo challenges him and Sami Zayn for the tag team titles.

#4 Bray Wyatt video catches the attention of WWE fans

A video recently emerged of Bray Wyatt, who was seen signing a belt for a fan in public. You can check it out above.

The former WWE Champion looks good amid heavy speculation on his return to the ring. It's no secret that Wyatt keeps a low profile in real life, so any public sightings of him often gain significant attention.

With all the discussion surrounding Wyatt online, his father, Mike Rotunda (IRS), spoke about The Eater of Worlds during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The WWE legend seemed hopeful that his son would return to the company shortly.

#3 Awkward moment featuring Charlotte Flair

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair team up against Bayley and IYO SKY. While the match was not the biggest takeaway from the show, a peculiar spot from it generated many reactions online.

Flair and SKY went on to tag their respective partners at one point. However, some misunderstanding led to an awkward few seconds in the bout, as seen above.

Despite the unexpected moment, the women pushed forward, with Belair and Flair emerging victorious over their opponents.

#2 Rhea Ripley drops a hint about her WWE character's future

Although Rhea Ripley is only 26 years old, she has been a part of WWE since 2017. The Judgment Day member has undergone various changes to her on-screen character over all these years.

For Ripley, it has undoubtedly been a challenging path to main roster success. Despite how well her current gimmick has worked, the Women's World Champion recently stated that it is not even her "final form." You can see her post above.

Clearly, Rhea Ripley will continue to evolve on WWE television.

#1 How Roman Reigns' Bloodline story could get a boost, according to Eric Bischoff

While The Bloodline saga has mostly received rave reviews, some recent criticism points to whether it has dragged on for too long. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Sami Zayn's return to the story may keep things interesting.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained how Zayn could play a supporting role in Jey Uso's pursuit to beat Roman Reigns:

"Maybe bring Sami [Zayn] back. Maybe Sami is the catalyst that Jey [Uso] needs to find his spirit, his spine, his fire. Because if you could get a fired-up Jey, a confident Jey Uso, a hungry Jey Uso who is not ready to back down (...) I'm trying to think of a parallel and a character that is easy for people to see, but I can't find it right now. I'm not saying a 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin type of character, but give me somebody that says f**k it, I'm not taking it anymore, I'll do whatever I have to do to beat you."

Bischoff added:

"Let's watch that story, and maybe that's Sami. Because he has gone out of the storyline, and now he's kind of forgotten about. Let Jey bring him back in and be a part of it. That would be my go-to if I was sitting in a meeting right now in Stamford and going, 'Okay, what do we do to try [bring] this thing back to life or bring more life into it.' I'd want to have a conversation about bringing Sami back into it."

Looking back, Sami Zayn's segments with Jey Uso and other members of The Bloodline were some of WWE's best moments in years. It remains to be seen if the creative team can find a way to re-create that magic at some point down the line.

