WWE News Roundup: Truth on rumored love affair between two stars, Reason why Becky Lynch missed SummerSlam, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso aftermath

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup after SummerSlam 2023. The Biggest Party of the Summer has just concluded, with several interesting outcomes for top stars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

After the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H highlighted a significant in-ring moment that was "completely unplanned." A big name missing from SummerSlam was Becky Lynch. More on that later.

Not too long ago, a former ECW star spoke about her rumored affair with a one-time Intercontinental Champion.

#5 WWE SummerSlam 2023 match results

From Logan Paul vs. Ricochet to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, SummerSlam was a newsworthy show from start to finish.

Most of the championships did not change hands. However, IYO SKY finally got her much-deserved spotlight by winning the WWE Women's Championship. As expected, Reigns emerged victorious in the main event, leaving his opponent with a setback bigger than just losing a match.

You can check out the match results from SummerSlam 2023 below:

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar

25-man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal: LA Knight last eliminated Sheamus to win

MMA Rules match: Shayna Baszler defeated Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Finn Balor

WWE Women's Championship match: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka (c) and Charlotte Flair

WWE Women's Championship match: IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair (c) [SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Belair]

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition as the Anoa'i family's Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Jey Uso

#4 What happened after Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso?

In addition to losing against Roman Reigns, Jey Uso was betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy, at SummerSlam. Indeed not a good night for The Tribal Chief's opponent.

After the event went off the air, Jey was seen crying in a heartbreaking moment. You can check out the footage in the post above.

Clearly, WWE's Bloodline saga is far from over. It should be interesting to see how Jimmy and Jey Uso's relationship will evolve as part of the storyline.

#3 Why Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus did not happen at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus on the August 14th episode of WWE RAW. While many fans had hoped to see the two stars wrestle at SummerSlam instead, Zoey Stark — Stratus' on-screen ally — understands the booking decision made by the Triple H-led creative team.

Speaking to Stephanie Hypes, Stark mentioned time constraints as one of the reasons why the bout did not take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer:

"Look, Hunter's [Triple H] a smart man. There's a reason, guys. He's not just doing it to screw the women. He's not. He's doing it because he wants to make sure that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have plenty of time to do it. And I'm sure there are other reasons that come into play that we're not even thinking about. When we get the match, and we will, it will be great, and we'll have plenty of time, and it's going to be a match well worth waiting for."

#2 Francine on her rumored affair with Shane Douglas

During the 1990s, Francine and Shane Douglas were an on-screen couple in ECW. While the pairing was part of storylines, rumors often circulated about whether there was any real-life element involved.

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine addressed the topic:

"I always used to say to Shane [Douglas] your wife must hate me, you know. Even though we never actually, like, made out. There was never one tongue kiss between us. It was like that peck where mouths were always closed. But the chemistry was there, and it just looked like it was more than it was. And, you know, people thought it was more than it was, and it wasn't."

The former WWE star added that she has a solid friendship with Douglas, but they never had an affair:

"And I'll say that until my dying day. I said it a million times. Put me on a lie detector. I would swear on a bunch of Bibles, like, it never happened. There was nothing there between us but a good, good, solid friendship. Still, to this day, one of my best friends ever."

Francine also spoke about their public behavior at the time, which never indicated that they were romantically involved:

"We never would go to a club and make out against the wall or hold hands or do (...) There was nothing like that. It was just, I think, everything that you saw that people believed was on-air. It wasn't outside. Like, we weren't all over each other outside when we would, you know, go to dinner or go places. It was always a group of us. It was never just the two of us intimately. There was always a bunch of people."

#1 Triple H on Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' "unplanned" WWE moment

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's feud culminated in a hard-hitting match at SummerSlam. Following their encounter, fans witnessed a rare sight as Lesnar embraced his opponent.

Triple H discussed their post-match interaction during the WWE SummerSlam press conference:

"I heard Cody [Rhodes] say he hadn't digested or had enough time to digest the Brock Lesnar moment after their match. Completely unplanned. Completely in the moment."

Cody Rhodes also spoke about Brock Lesnar during the press conference. You can read more about it here.

